Clogh pair add to Kilkenny handball history

Over the last few weeks the hardball championships have been the main interest on the handball calendar.

The oldest code of the handball game has been under pressure in recent years, mainly due to the drop in entries in the different grades.

This year, however, there was a renewed interest in the game and there was a surge in entries across all the grades.

In intermediate doubles, Shane Dunne and William Love won through to the All-Ireland final on Saturday in Tinahely where they defeated Dublin’s Ian Griffin and Michael Carrie.

Losing the first set 21-13 did not upset the Clogh pair. They completely dominated the next two games to secure the title, 21-7, 21-7.

The North Kilkenny club has a long association with this form of handball. This latest All-Ireland victory adds to the long role of honours won over the years since the foundation of the club.

The All-Ireland minor hardball doubles final will be an all-Kilkenny affair.

Jack Holden (Kilfane) and Jack Doyle (Windgap) team up to play Billy O’Neill (Clogh) and Harry Delaney (Kells).

This week the softball season will commence with matches in the Leinster inter-club championships.

With good entries in the junior and junior B grades these competitions have proved to be very popular with players and they often produce close contests.

At juvenile level the main focus over the next few weeks is on the Feile na nGael competition in mid-June.

This year this very popular tournament has attracted a record number of 78 teams from across the country.

These teams of boys and girls will descend on Cork for the weekend of June 15/16 where they will contest matches in four wall and Wallball events.

The softball Feile na nGael is now a separate stand alone event and will be played in late August.

This is a new development aimed at encouraging clubs to promote the traditional game.

Fixtures

Leinster inter-club today (Wednesday) at Kilmyshall (7.30pm) inter-club, Kilfane v Tinryland; at Tinahely (7.30pm) inter- club, Kells (Kilkenny) v St Mary’s.

All games to 15 aces.

First game singles: 2 games to 15 aces; second game doubles: 2 games to 15 aces; third game singles: 2 games to 15 aces.

Total aces to decides winners.

