Kilkenny heading back to Croker for quarter-final

Kilkenny will be heading back to Croke Park for their next venture in the senior hurling championship.

Both All-Ireland quarter-finals will be played in Croke Park on Sunday week, with Kilkenny involved in the first game which has a 2pm throw-in.

Brian Cody’s men will be playing either Cork or Westmeath, who play a preliminary quarter-final tie this weekend.

Beaten Munster finalists, Tipperary play Dublin or Laois in the second quarter-final tie.

Sunday, July 14

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Croke Park (2pm): Kilkenny v Cork or Westmeath. Referee: TBC. ET if necessary

Croke Park (4pm): Tipperary v Dublin or Laois. Referee: TBC. ET if necessary.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny can be backed at 11-1 to win the All-Ireland.

All Ireland SHC 2019 outright betting 5-4 Limerick; 5-2 Tipperary; 13-2 Cork; 9 Wexford; 11 Kilkenny; 28 Dublin; 2500 Laois; 5000 Westmeath

