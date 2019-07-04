Kilkenny heading back to Croker for quarter-final
Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody - his team is heading back to Croke Park
Kilkenny will be heading back to Croke Park for their next venture in the senior hurling championship.
Both All-Ireland quarter-finals will be played in Croke Park on Sunday week, with Kilkenny involved in the first game which has a 2pm throw-in.
Brian Cody’s men will be playing either Cork or Westmeath, who play a preliminary quarter-final tie this weekend.
Beaten Munster finalists, Tipperary play Dublin or Laois in the second quarter-final tie.
Sunday, July 14
All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals
Croke Park (2pm): Kilkenny v Cork or Westmeath. Referee: TBC. ET if necessary
Croke Park (4pm): Tipperary v Dublin or Laois. Referee: TBC. ET if necessary.
Meanwhile, Kilkenny can be backed at 11-1 to win the All-Ireland.
All Ireland SHC 2019 outright betting 5-4 Limerick; 5-2 Tipperary; 13-2 Cork; 9 Wexford; 11 Kilkenny; 28 Dublin; 2500 Laois; 5000 Westmeath
