Huge entry in Callan Captain Jimmy O'Brien's prize

Over 120 golfers battled it out in Callan for Captain Jimmy O’Brien’s prize at Callan GC.

Over the two qualifying days 16 golfers made the mark of 70 strokes or less for the playoff. Leading the way were Paddy Donovan, who was aiming to win three Captains Prizes in a row, Denis Carey and Sean Brett but Pat Wall was the star performer over the opening qualifier with a wonderful score of 62 giving him a healthy five shot lead for the final nine holes.

A slow start saw Pat struggle over the opening four holes but he steadied the ship and won by three shots with a final total of 99.5. Many Captain’s Prize competition veterans couldn’t remember a lower 27-hole total than Pat’s brilliant tally.

The course was praised by all competitors as it was in beautiful condition and a credit to the green keeping staff.

A wonderful crowd participated in the mixed competition which Jimmy hosted and was followed by a fantastic reception in the clubhouse. Pat Wall was crowned the winner at the bash but his performance of the weekend was yet to come as he and Jimmy entertained the huge crowd with a brilliant musical compilation.

Pat has been a member of the club since the 1990s and, by his own admission, had not been a prolific winner up to the weekend. He picked a wonderful weekend to play the golf of his life and capture his great friend Jimmy O'Brien’s prize.

SCRATCH: The club will host the Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups this weekend.

The Junior Scratch Cup is always hotly contested and has become a huge weekend in the calendar for golfers between 4 and 9 handicap while the Intermediate Scratch Cup is contested by golfers between 10 and 18 handicap. Open to members and visitors, competition timesheets are available from 056-7725136 or callangolfclub.com.

SINGLES: Niall O’Sullivan continued a rich vein of form to win the O’Dwyer’s Golf open singles competition with a great 41 point total from Brian Dignam while Mick Comerford took gross honours. The competition runs every Wednesday throughout July and August.

CLASSIC: The timesheets are open for the Mount Carmel Supported Care Home Classic. Contact Robert Woodcock, tel 087-6592977.

RESULTS: Results, Captain Jimmy O’Brien’s prize, July 6 & 7: 1 Pat Wall, 99.5; 2 Denis Carey, 102.5; 3 Paul Cashin, 103.5; gross Sean Brett, 73; 4 Cathal Byrne; 5 Richie Needham; Second Gross Richie Condon. Past Captain: John Healy. Best Senior: Andy Whelan. Long Handicap: Tom Walsh. Best Junior: Liam Hennessy. Front nine: Joe Tierney. Back nine: Pat Parle.

Results, O’Dwyer Open Singles, July 3: 1 N O’Sullivan, 41; 2 B Dignam, 40; gross M Comerford.

Results, ladies Geraldine Trophy, July 2: 1 A Wemyss, 68; 2 P Murphy, 70; 3 L Hennessy, 71; 4 M O’Hanlon, 71. Results, nine-hole stableford: 1 B Brett, 2 M O’Brien.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Senior Ladies. Friday: Social Mixed, 5pm. Saturday & Sunday: Junior/Intermediate Scratch Cups. Monday: RGA Brother Burke Trophy. Tuesday: Ladies day. Wednesday, July 17: O’Dwyer Open Singles.

MOUNT JULIET

The ladies invitation day competition, a three-person team event, produced some good scoring at Mount Juliet GC.

The winning team was captained by the in-form Joan McHugh and returned 53 points. Tied in second place were the teams led by Kathleen Gaffney and Lynda Hickey on 51 points each. Kathleen’s team got the nod for the runner-up spot by virtue of a better back nine holes.

SUMMER: Sunday’s Summer League on Sunday last was won by Pat Joyce. With a fine score of 39 points he had two shots to spare from Jonny McCann. The ladies section was won by Helen Walsh.

JUNIOR: The weekly junior competition was won by Cian Farrell with a score of 43 points. This competition will continue each Tuesday at 8am.

SOCIAL: The Lady Helen social nine-hole competition continues this Friday. Last week’s competition was won by Niamh Strudwick with a score of 18 points.

RESULTS: Results, Ladies Invitation three-person team event, July 3: 1 Joan McHugh (34), Ann O’Shea (16), Alice White (34), 53pts; 2 Kathleen Gaffney (29), Evelyn Crotty (13), Carmel O’Shea (22), 51pts; 3 Lynda Hickey (21), Niamh Strudwick (22), Pauline McEnery (23), 51pts.

Results, Summer League 18-hole singles, July 7: 1 Pat Joyce (12), 39pts; 2 Jonny McCann (12), 37pts; 3 Damien Walsh (11), 34pts. Ladies: Helen Walsh (18), 31pts.

GOWRAN PARK

The charity open week, in aid of Cois Nore Centre and the Nore Dragon Paddlers, will be held at Gowran Park GC from July 22 to 26.

Bookings are now open for the following events: July 22 - Early bird singles (€13 pp). July 23 - Three-person rumble (€20 pp). July 24 - Nine-hole singles (€10 pp; play 18 holes for €20). July 25 - 18-hole singles (€20 pp). July 26 - Three-person scramble (€20 pp).

CAPTAIN: Results, Captain’s Prize, July 6: 1 Seamus O’Brien (19), 67 (cb); 2 Joe Forristal (10), 67; 3 James Doyle (9), 67; 4 Tony Dunne (10), 68.

SCRATCH: The Intermediate Scratch Cup will be held on July 28. Open to handicappers 10 to 18, bookings are open from the golf office.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, July 3: 1 Sinead Kearney, 34pts; 2 Eithne Donnelly, 33pts; 3 Ann Mullins, 32pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Weekly open singles (visitor €20. Sunday: Members golf until 11am. Country Music Festival from 1pm.

CASTLECOMER

Open Week begins at Castlecomer GC on July 27.

The time sheets are now available from the golf office, tel 056-4441139 or online.

Open Week starts with a three-person classic (any combination) on July 27 and concludes on August 4 with a three-person champagne scramble (any combination).

The presentation of prizes and social night will be held on August 4 at 9pm.

There will be a prize for the first hole-in-one at any hole, sponsored by Howe’s Hardware.

An Open Week pass is available for €50 and covers entry fee to all open week competitions.

SENIORS: There was a great turnout for the seniors’ classic with 40 ladies and gents teeing off.

There were quite a few very good scores but the cream of the crop this week were Ollie Gleeson (14), Michael Dooley (20), John Hardy (25) who were first with 75 points.

The team of Pat Morrissey (19), Paudie Mulhall (23), Eamon Tobin (23) were second with 74 points while the team of Tommy O’Neill (8), Tom Slevin (27), Marnie Brennan (32) were third with 72 points.

Next fixture is today (Wednesday). Assembly at 9.30am for 10am tee-off.

RESULTS: Results, two-person team event, July 7: 1 Tommy O’Neill (9), Pat Murtagh (12), 46pts (b9); 2 Paul Walsh (13), Michael O’Connor (19), 46pts (b9); 3 Martin Brennan (9), John Martin (15), 46pts. Ladies: Noreen Curry (27), Patricia Brennan (30), 45pts.

Results, open singles, July 4: 1 Martin Brennan (9), 37pts (b9); 2 Luke Peterson (24), 37pts (b3).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 1, 9, 12 and 19. The jackpot is now €2,600.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors’ 16-hole classic. Thursday: Men’s 18-hole open singles. Saturday & Sunday: Junior Scratch Cup (4 to 10) Intermediate Scratch Cup (11 to 18). Tuesday: Nine-hole mixed scramble.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, Rathdowney GC Open Week:

Results, four-person TFM & Irish Chimney Specialists classic: 1 Jason Ryan (9), Martin Devlin (10), Eugene Ryan (11) & James Dowling (16), 95pts; 2 Edwin Carter (13), Bobby Sweeney (14), Liam Kenny (16) & Declan Dowling (13), 94pts; 3 Sean O’Connor (15), John Con Ryan (16, both Co Tipperary), Peter Browne (18), Richard Fitzgerald (18, Cahir Park), 93pts.

Hole in One (sponsored by Escape Windows & Doors): John Whelan.

Results, MES Champagne Scramble: 1 Mark Kelly (7), Paul Kelly (17) & Seán Healy (29), 95pts; 2 Francis McCarthy (8), Peter McCarthy (22) & James McCarthy (18, Mountrath), 93pts; 3 William Maher (11), Tom Delaney (19) & Kevin Lonergan (17), 93pts.

Results, Open Week Husqvarna Fourball: 1 Margaret Costigan & Seamús Bourke (Templemore), 46pts; 2 Michael Power (9) & Dermot Power (Cobh GC), 44pts; 3 Eamon Whelan (13) & Paddy Ryan, 44pts.

Results, Stakelums Home Hardware scramble: 1 Mike O’Toole (6), Lar Ryan (+1) & Shane Webster (7) (Thurles GC), 58.1; 2 Eamonn Dowling (8), Eileen Dowling (18) & John Kelly Jnr (5, The Heath), 58.6; 3 Dave Guilfoyle (8), Sean Mullins (14) & Alan Bourke (15), 58.7

Results, Templemore Jewellers singles: 1 Liam Mahoney (9), 43pts; 2 Bobby O’Hara Jnr (14), 42pts; gross Lar Ryan (+1, Thurles), 32pts; 3 John Dunne (17), 36pts.

Results, AIB ladies singles stableford: 1 Breda Colleton (22), 39pts; 2 Mary Dooley (33), 39pts; gross Gillian Reilly (11, Abbeyleix), 22pts/31pts; 3 Maureen Norton (16), 38pts.

Results, Midland Hardware seniors singles: 1 Pa Joe Hayes (18), 39pts; 2 Marty Fitzpatrick (15), 37pts; gross Michael Power (10), 27pts; 3 Michael Bowden (20), 35pts.

Results, Colgan Sports open week four-person classic: 1 Sean Kelly (23), Timmy Williams (19), Sean McLoughlin (26) & Pat Hartigan (22), 94pts; 2 Ollie Stapleton (11), Sean Stapleton (20), Liam Dunphy (17), Seamus McGrath (20, The Heath), 93pts; 3 Billy Harte (12), Mary Norton (11, Kilkenny), Norah Harte (20) & Marie Harte (20), 92pts.

BORRIS

The following are the results from Borris GC Open Week:

Results, open foursomes: 1 George Donohoe (15) & Billy Dermody (15), 70; 2 John Byrne (16) & Michael Cowman (14), 72 (B9); 3 Pat McGrath (14) & Art O’Leary (18), 72.

Results, Open Singles (50+/50-): 1 Louis Cosgrave (19), 43pts; 2 Lar Ronan (5), 41pts; 3 Michael Walsh (29), 40pts (B9); Over 70s Pat Canavan (23), 40pts (B9); 4 Colm Walsh (15), 40pts; 5 Jerry Hanrahan (28), 39pts (B9); 6 Conor McCarthy (21), 39pts.

Results, open fourball: 1 Stephen Gannon (9) & Lee Kinsella (17), 47pts (B9); 2 Cyril Hughes (15) & Sean Kerr (24), 47pts; 3 Jimmy Jordan (23) & Michael O’Brien (13), 43pts.

Results, open singles: 1 Brendan Kiernan (13), 41pts; 2 Lee Kinsella (17), 40pts (B9); 3 Michael O’Brien (13), 40pts (B9); gross Joe Gorman (9), 31pts; 5 James Lillis (9), 39pts; 6 Brendan Joyce (9), 38pts; 7 Louis Cosgrave (17), 37pts.

Results, open three-person scramble: 1 George Donohoe (15), Jim Kielthy (13) & Jim Nolan (10, Macroom), 57.2; 2 James Lillis (9), Ronnie Rowan (9) & Colm Walsh (14), 57.8; 3 Greg Murphy (12), Mary Quirke (17) & Eamonn Quirke (18), 60.3.

Results, open two-person team event: 1 Pat Cullen (17) & Declan Murphy (14), 64pts; 2 Pat Leahy (17) & Pierce Healy (8), 59pts (B9); 3 Seamus O’Connor (20) & Betty Owens (18, Castlecomer), 59pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies open week three-person team event: 1 H Jordan (17), M Collins (13), M Dillon (22), 75pts; 2 L Crossan (32), A Usher (27), M Prendergast (21, Newlands), 75pts; 3 G O’Reilly (28), A Duffy (40), P Fowler (32, Mount Wolsley), 74pts.

Results, ladies two-person rumble: 1 B Cunnane (34), M Murray (28, M Wolsley), 46pts; 2 K Mitchell (18, Borris), M Conlan (24, Kilkenny), 46pts; 3 B Keppell (15), S McFadden (19, Newlands), 43pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 11, 17, 21, 22.

Lucky dip (€20): Evelyn Joyce, Dermot O’Shea, Conor Murphy. The jackpot will be €7,300.

COACHING: Juvenile Coaching has started at club. It will continue every Monday and Wednesday from 9am to 12.30pm until August 13.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.