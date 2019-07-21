Mullinavat and Railyard must meet again

A draw it may have been in the end, but Mullinavat will be the ones with the biggest regrets following this drawn Kilkenny senior football final in John Locke Park today.

The southerners, who finished with 14 players against 13, had three chances from frees to win it during extra time, but they drove them all wide. The replay is expected to be next month.

Railyard, the biggest winners in Kilkenny with 22 titles, fell foul of the referee during the opening half. They had started in promising enough form, Ian Booth snatched a good goal in the 10th minute.

However, by the break they had two men red carded and they were 1-4 to 1-2 behind. Jamie Fennelly kicked the Mullinavat goal in the 24th minute to put them 1-4 to 1-0 ahead.

The Railyard, who withdrew the hard going Eoin Regan because of concussion during the break, took the game to the opposition after the turn. With Caleb and Philip Roche driving their cause, they got back level at 1-4 each just before the 'Vat had a man dismissed.

Caleb Roche kicked Railyard in front before Brian Phelan levelled 10 minutes from the end of normal time. The finish was a buzz of activity, but Mullinavat missed three decent chances to complete what would have been a hat trick of wins.

SCORERS: Mullinavat - Adam Mansfield (0-4); Jamie Fennelly (1-0); Brian Phelan (0-3). Railyard - Caleb Roche (0-5); Ian Booth (1-0); Paul O’Neill, Philip Roche (0-1 each).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.