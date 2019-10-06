Kilkenny IHC: slick St Lachtain's sweep aside Dunnamaggin

St Lachtain’s (Freshford) hit the ground running and they controlled this intermediate hurling championship quarter-final replay against All-Ireland junior club champions, Dunnamaggin from start to finish in sun-kissed Kilmanagh today.

With midfielder Brian Kennedy in flying form, and helping himself to four points during one golden six minute spell, and James Maher and Noel McGree also playing really well, the winners built up a solid interval lead of 0-12 to 0-4.

Dunna’ chased hard afterward, but their attack just never had enough penetration and it was left to centre-back and free taker, William Phelan to make most gains for them during the closing half.

St Lachtain’s were much sharper. They bagged a goal in the 35th minute through Darragh Maher, who finished to the net from a matter of inches after a Shane Donnelly shot had the ’keeper stretched (1-15 to 0-6).

When Shane Donnelly tapped home another big score from close range on 45 minutes after a lovely sequence of passes it was all over.

The score at that stage was 2-16 to 0-9 and there was no way back for Dunnamaggin.

SCORERS: St Lachtain’s - Shane Donnelly (1-3); Liam Hickey, Brian Kennedy (0-4 each); Darragh Maher (1-1); James Maher, Noel McGree (0-2 each); Paul White, Cathal O’Leary, Alexander Rafter (0-1 each). Dunnamaggin - Willie Phelan (0-5); Conor Hoban (0-4); Eoghan Kearney (0-3); Alex Moore (0-1).

