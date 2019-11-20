Time to look back, remember and pay respects at Kilkenny golf club

The annual memorial service for recently deceased members and former members of Kilkenny golf club will be in the clubhouse this Thursday, November 21 (8pm).

The service to be conducted by Fr Pat Duggan.

Remember will be Jim Cody, Veronica Colclough, Finbar Coughlan, Frank Dalton, Matt Holohan, Pat Kelleher, Phil Lenehan, Audrey Marnell, Pat Moore, Tommy O’Connell, Mary O’Connor.

If anyone knows of any former member missing from the list they should let the office know.

DIARY DATES: Captains’ Mark Grant and Eithne Murphy will co-host the joint Captains’ dinner in the clubhouse on Saturday week, November 30.

Attendees are requested to gather for the dinner at 7.30pm. Following the formalities there will be music and entertainment provided by Liam McCormack.

The list for members wishing to attend is available in the lobby area beside the stairs. The cost is €35.

Wednesday, December 11 - ladies club AGM in the clubhouse.

Thursday, December 12 - gents club AGM in the clubhouse (7.30pm).

Nominations for the committee and motions must be submitted to the secretary at least ten/seven days prior to the scheduled meeting.

Committee nominations will close on Monday, December 2. Nomination forms are available on the notice board.

Motions must be submitted by Thursday, December 5.

SECURITY: Following a spate of break-ins to cars around the city, including the clubhouse car park, members have been reminded not to leave their cars unlocked.

The thieves appear to be targeting unlocked cars and are looking for cash as well as other valuables.

HANDICAPS: It is the responsibility of each member to ensure he applies the relevant adjustments to their official handicap when playing in competitions throughout the winter.

Failure by one member to make the relevant adjustment last weekend resulted in disqualification.

Details of the relevant adjustments are - players finishing in the top three will receive adjustments as per the schedule on display on the notice board.

In addition, and also effective from last weekend, there will be general play outs based on a Yellow Card system, with the winner receiving three points, second and third both getting two points.

A player who has accumulated six points will receive a cut of one full shot against their full handicap once qualifying competitions resume in the spring.

The Yellow Card points system will apply to all competitions, including team events, fourball and foursomes.

Winners of the Saturday fourball will not be subject to winter adjustments.

Winter handicap adjustments do not affect the club handicap when playing in other competitions away from Kilkenny.

Check-in time for Saturday’s Crosscard is up to 12.45pm for a shotgun start at 1pm.

Club caterer Barry Joyce has a special Crosscard menu available.

DRAW: The draw for the opportunity to play in an exhibition match alongside club Professional, Jimmy Bolger has been re-scheduled. It will now be held in the clubhouse on Saturday week (12.30pm) prior to the Saturday Crosscard.

Tickets are available from the Pro Shop at €5 per line.

COURSE NEWS: Members still appear to be slow to take a bag of sand mix with them when going out for their round of golf.

In our three ball last Sunday, we all had to refill our bags at the ninth tee because others didn’t do repairs.

In these extremely soft conditions, all have been asked to encourage playing partners to bring a bag with them and use it.

The same applies to pitch marks on the greens. Look for and repair your pitch marks immediately.

RESULTS: Due to the severe frost on Monday morning, the card weekend card was cancelled and the course did not open until 1.15pm.

Results - 1 James Hogan (8) 30pts; 2 Charlie Browne (14) 29pts (b6); 3 Ian Meagher (8) 29pts; gross, Alan R. Phelan (1) 26pts; 4 Kieran Hoban (10) 28pts.

Category 1 (15-19) Paddy Smee (15) 27pts; Category 2 (20+) 1 Jerry O’Dwyer (20) 24pts.

Two's Club - 6th Kevin Browne; 10th Paraic O’Keeffe, Graham Nugent, Eddie Power, Alan Brett.

Each 'Two' receives €36 credit in the Pro Shop.

November 16 gents Crosscard, 1 Aidan Brennan, Dermot Doyle, Ben McGarry, Tommy Dunne 67pts; 2 Mark Grant, Liam Cody, Peter Dabinett, Oliver Duggan 66pts; 3 Neville Coen, Aidan Phelan, Sean Boland, Stephen Sheenan 64pts (b6); 4 Jim White, Pat Walsh, Michael Kinchella, Joe Greene 64pts; 5 Denis Brophy, Mark Shortall, Tony Butler, PJ O'Reilly 63pts.

League table, round 3, 1 Ben McGarry 50; 2 Dermot Doyle 48; 3 Liam Cody 41; 4 Peter Dabinett 39; 5 Tony Butler 39; 6 Pat Collins 38; 7 Aidan Phelan 37, Joe Greene 37, Paddy Smee 37; 10 Denis Brophy 35, Michael O'Sullivan 35, Sean Byrne 35.

SENIORS: Results November 14, 14 hole Stableford, 1 John King, Bob Greany, Michael O'Sullivan, Pat O'Shea 61 (b7); 2 Gabriel Maher, Jerry O’Dwyer, Noel O'Sullivan, Eugene Orr 61; 3 Martin Murphy, Reay Brandon, Brian Keane, Henk Van Der Puil 60 (b7); 4 John Bracken, Sean Breathnach, Myles McCabe, (55+5) 60; 5 Liam Cody, Paddy Witherow, Dermot Moloney, Martin Treacy 59; 6 Michael Grant, Michael Nicholson, Joe Nolan, Jim Treacy 57; 7 Philip O'Neill, Martin Mullane, Tom Keating, Dick Cogan 55.

The Society welcomed new members David O’Mahony and Richard Gordon.

As there was no assembly for prizes last week due to clubhouse renovations, the winners were announced and prizes will be awarded this week.

The next competition for seniors is tomorrow (Thursday). Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Thursday, November 28n - Rumble. The entry list for the Christmas party is available.

The last outing of the year will be a Scramble on Thursday, December 19. Golf will be followed by the Christmas party.

LADIES CLUB: Results November 12, 13 hole Christmas fare, 1 Class A Marian Woods (18) 24pts (26-2); 1 Class B Mary Hickey (22) 26pts; 1 Class C Catherine Hughes (34) 29pts; 1 Class D Stephanie Downes (44) 24pts (26-2); 2 Sandra Barrett (21) 26pts; 3 Breege Martin (24) 24pts (b6); 4 Margaret Greene (36) 24pts; 5 Mary Ruth (38) 23pts (25-2); 6 Imelda Pollack (35) 23pts.

Nine hole Stableford, Christmas fare, 1 Patricia O’Sullivan (15) 17pts; 2 Stephanie Downes (44) 14pts (18-4).

CHRISTMAS PARTY: Ladies should note that the Christmas party and presentation of prizes will be on Friday, December 6.

Senior ladies results November 14, 1 Jane Duggan, Anne M. Murphy, Josie Bolger 31; 2 Mary Prendergast, Mary Gorman, Hilda Richardson 30; 3 Catherine Barrett, Margaret Harmer, Teresa Brandon 29; 4 Edith Ogilvie, Breda Kavanagh, Mary Lawlor 28

Twenty-five ladies played.

The next competition on Thursday will be played over nine holes. Check in is before 9.20am for tee off at 9.30am.

BRIDGE: Bridge continues each Monday at 7.30pm.

SNOOKER: The draw for the Patrick Wall memorial trophy (singles) has been completed and is posted on the gents notice board.

Players are requested to adhere to the dates set for each round.

The opening round is to be completed by Saturday, December 7.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.04 to 8.52am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Thursday, 8.04 to 8.52am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time; Friday, 8.04 to 8.52am members time, 11.16 to 11.40am guest/member, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Saturday, 8.04 to 8.52am members time, 9 to 9.56am ladies and gents competition, 11.32am to 1.24pm gents Crosscard, 1.32 to 1.48pm ladies Crosscard; Sunday, 8.04am to 1.24pm ladies and gents competition (gents 13 hole November hamper; ladies 13 hole singles); Monday, 8.12 to 9am members time, 11am to 12.52pm gents 13 hole November hamper, 1 to 2.20pm member time; Tuesday, 8.12 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 9.56am ladies 13 holes, 10.04 to 10.28am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 10.36 to 10.52am Ladies Into Golf, 11 to 11.08am Kilkenny College v St Kieran’s College, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 13 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 13 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, November 27, 8.20 to 9am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time.

CASTLECOMER

Twenty-one golfers played in the recent 14 hole classic. Results - 1 Tommy O[Neill (9), Marty Connolly (21), Liam Farrell (23) 65pts (b6); 2 John Kelly (15), Paddy Neary (17), Tony Cooper (27) 65pts; 3 Paddy McGuinness (13), Seamie Brennan (21), Michael Mc Grath (26) 60pts.

The Christmas Party has been fixed for Friday, December 6. All names to be given to Johnny Hardy this week and tick off choice of main course.

RESULTS: November 17 Winter 14 hole singles (3), 1 John Lacey (21) 36 pts; 2 Nicholas Walsh (8) 35pts; gross Damien Knox (6) 25pts (b6); 3 Kieran Bergin (17) 34pts.

WINTER LEAGUE: There was a big entry of 106 players for the Winter Team League with nine teams battling for inclusion in the Grand Final on Sunday, February 23.

Round one got off to a great start on Sunday. The points table after Round 1 shows Team G on 124pts; H on 122pts; C on 119pts; E on 114pts; A on 113pts; B on 111pts; I on 110pts; F on 107pts and D on 104pts.

All scores must be entered on the computer as well as placing signed scorecard in the scorecard box as per usual. Round 2 continues this week.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €6,200 on November 11. The numbers drawn were 7, 18, 19 and 24. Next week’s jackpot is €6,400.

LADIES NOTES: Results of Scramble played on Sunday: 1 D. Ryan, M. Boran, T. Boland, H. Fogarty; 2 M. O’Keeffe, D. Brennan, M. Kearney, B. Comerford.

LADIES DIARY: Nine hole Scramble on Sunday and Sunday, December 1 in Castlecomer golf club. Draw will take place at 1.15pm. Members €3, visitors €5.

CAPTAINS' DINNER: Lady Captain Jo Costigan and men's Captain, Martin O'Neill will co-host their joint Captains dinner on Saturday, November 30 (7.30pm) in Castlecomer golf club. Tickets can be purchased from Louise in the bar, and from Linda in the office any Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.

The ladies club annual meeting will be in the clubhouse on Sunday (6pm).

The men’s club annual meeting will be in the clubhouse on Wednesday, November 27 (8pm).

The joint club annual meeting will be in the clubhouse on Thursday, December 12 (8pm). Nomination forms may be collected at the office from Linda on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday. Nominations must be returned at least 10 days prior to the AGM.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) seniors 14 hole Classic; Saturday/Sunday, 14 hole Winter singles No. 4 and Winter Team League Round 2.

Gowran Park

Result of ladies 11 hole Christmas hamper competition, November 13, 1 Judy Dick (9) 24pts; 2 Helena McCormack (14) 24pts; 3 Orla McCormack (15) 23pts.

In the Kathleen Whitehead League, Team B continues to lead the way with 287pts. There is still plenty of time for the others to catch up - Team C 270pts; Team E 262pts; Team D 242pts; Team A 237pts.

The Squirrels Alliance had their outing in Naas on November 11. A 12 hole competition was played. Kate Hennessy, Gowran Park was among the winners.

GOLDEN GOLFERS: Results of 11 hole Scramble, November 15, 1 Mick Bolger (16), Pat Purcell (22), Pat Murphy (23) 34.9 nett; 2 Kieran Mahon (14), Michael Byrne (20), Jim Byrne (24) 37.2 nett; 3 Seamus O’Brien (17), Liam Dowling (18), Pat Mulrooney (19) 37.6 nett.

DIARY: Thursday and Friday weekly Open singles. Visitors €20.

Borris

Results of Open 16 hole two person event played on November 17, 1 Neil Loy (10), Gowran and Dave Conlon (16), Kilkenny 62pts; 2 Martin Bolger (7) and Johnny Prendergast (7) 61pts; 3 Lee Kinsella (15) and Ruairi O hEochaidh (18) 61pts (b7).

Weekly 9 Hole results - 1 Paul Dundon (12) 21pts; 2 Pierce Healy (6) 20pts.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn on November 6 were 18, 20, 26. There was no winner.

Lucky dips €20 each, Mary Coady, Mary O’Donnell, Rose Murphy.

Numbers drawn on November 14 were 3, 8, 20, 28. Lucky dips €20 each, Mike Ryan, Sean Hanafin, Vinny Shiel. Next week’s jackpot is €9,200.

Rathdowney

Christmas fare, November 17, overall winner Kieran McEvoy (16) 32pts; Cat A, Edward Kelly (9) 30pts; Cat B, Seamus Duggan (13) 28pts; Cat C, Denis Cleere (19) 31pts.

Senior results November Scramble, 1 Paddy Delaney, Willie Ryan, Liam Holland.

