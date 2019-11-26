Four KCH runners on Irish team for Portugal

Four of Kilkenny’s finest athletes will backbone Ireland’s challenge for European cross-country glory.

Eoin Everard, Aoibhe Richardson, Peter Lynch and Shay McEvoy are all heading to Portugal as part of a strong Irish team who will compete at the European cross-country championships in Lisbon on December 8.

The quartet, all members of the Kilkenny City Harriers athletic club, booked their places on the Irish team with strong performances in national cross-country championships, in Ireland and the US.

