Colin Fennelly - missing trips doesn't compare with chance to win medal

Kilkenny star, Colin Fennelly, was one of the big winners and big losers when Shamrocks from Ballyhale romped to victory in the Leinster club senior hurling final in O’Moore Park.

The flying full-forward, who helped himself to a goal in the 1-21 to 0-15 success, kissed goodbye to a free holiday plus he lost money on a second break when Shamrocks won through to the All-Ireland semi-finals again Slaughtneil (Derry).

Because of Shamrocks glory run in the provincial championship, Fennelly and fellow club men on the county squad, TJ Reid, Joey Holden, Richie Reid, Evan Shefflin, Darren and Adrian Mullen had already passed on the recent trip to New York by Kilkenny for the New York Hurling Classic Super 11s tournament.

Fennelly passed on an invite with the All-Stars tour to Abu Dhabi last week and now the timing of the All-Ireland club semi-final in early January means he and the other players will miss the Kilkenny squad’s post All-Ireland holiday to Florida.

On top of that, Fennelly has had to give up on a planned holiday in Mexico with fellow county players, Cillian Buckley, Richie Hogan and others immediately following the Florida break.

“Look, I have an All-Ireland semi-final to look forward to,” Colin said when he outlined the situation. “I will be down a few euro, but it will be worth it if we can get to the final.”

Taking chance

The group travelling to Cancun in Mexico had to make the decision in early October to book or not so that flights and accommodation would be available. They all knew they were taking a chance because all were involved in the Kilkenny championship at that stage.

“I am the one who loses out,” Colin said with an air of resignation.

Colin’s brother and Shamrocks captain, Michael Fennelly, said the situation was most unusual, but he was full of admiration for the way the Shamrocks players were handling things. “The boys have missed out on three trips,” he reminded. “There hasn’t been a word about it, a sulk or whatever. They haven’t said we are missing this or that. They are just getting on with it. That is great.

“I have to commend them for that; their attitude and commitment to the club cause. To be honest, they are missing big holidays. Look, it is what it is. You don’t get the chance we have now too often.”

Meanwhile, Colin Fennelly spoke with feeling about a behind the scenes driving force with Shamrocks.

The jersey of Eugene Aylward, who was killed in a road accident some months ago, was in the dressing-room on Sunday and no name was filled in behind No. 19 (Aylward’s jersey) listed on the match day programme.

“We spoke at half-time that we probably weren’t driving it on hard enough,” he revealed of the thrust of the pep talk during the break. “We spoke about Eugene Aylward. His jersey was up in the dressing-room.

“We said we would drive it on for him, and give some small gift to the family for Christmas.

“We have smiles on our faces now going into it, and we can all look forward to an All-Ireland semi-final too.”

Fennelly has had an ultra tough and demanding season playing with club and county, and he admitted he was feeling the strain.

Management have been nursing him along in recent weeks and he has been allowed to skip training in a bid to help lift his energy level.

“There are so many personalities it is hard for Henry (Shefflin) and management,” Colin said when expanding on the situation.

“I am probably completely different to Joey (Holden) and TJ (Reid). That pair just keep on going and going. I don’t know how they do it.

“I needed a break, to change things around. I play a bit of soccer in Dublin during the week just to get a break and get my mind off hurling. It is starting to work for me over the last couple of weeks.”

Never back-to-back

Michael Fennelly the Shamrocks captain

Shamrocks have never put All-Ireland wins back-to-back so the effort to retain the national title is particularly significant, but Michael Fennelly admitted that situation hasn’t been spoken about.

“We are taking every week, every game as they come,” he insisted.

“The semi-final on January 4 is not ideal with Christmas in the middle. But it is what it is, and we will take it on.”

To keep his own battered body going, Michael Fennelly suggested he might have to join the Offaly squad - he is now the manager in the county - in training.

“If I stop at all it will be difficult for me to get back into it again,” explained the former Hurler of the Year. “If I stop and start again there would be a real risk of injury.”

“Last year I came back just before Christmas and I ended up with a quad strain after one of the sessions.

“I was off for a couple of weeks. I will keep things ticking over now. I will use the Offaly training, jump in there and do a bit.”

He said during his victory speech on Sunday that the “journey wasn’t over” for Shamrocks, which was great.

“There has been a lot of tragedy in our area,” he offered when he took up the point.

“That is probably driving us more than anything. It is certainly helping to keep the hunger there.

“It is not all about the medals and silverware. It is more about creating a bit of happiness and joy in the club for Christmas, and now, obviously for January.

“This is a talented and hungry group. Our bench is key. I think we offloaded five today off the bench and Conor Phelan moved into midfield.

“He is normally a corner-back, but he had a splendid game, in the first half in particular. Darragh Corcoran is only 18 and he went very well too.

“Hopefully we will have Richie Reid back for the semi-final. He is going to use his holidays and come home.

“Richie is putting in a huge effort. He could go off on holidays from the Lebanon to some other part of the world, but he wants to come home for the All-Ireland semi-final.

“That is great. That is the sacrifice of a guy who cares, a great clubman. That will be a big lift for us,” Fennelly insisted.

