Kilkenny's Shamrocks heading to Newry for club semi-final

Defending All-Ireland champions, Shamrocks from Ballyhale are heading north on Sunday, January 5 for the All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-final against Slaughtneil.

The Shamrocks game has been fixed for Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm).

Extra time will be played in both semi-finals if necessary.

Senior hurling semi-finals January 5

Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm) Shamrocks Ballyhale v Slaughtnell (Derry).

Referee: TBC (ET if necessary)

LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (4pm) St Thomas, Galway v Borris-Ileigh, Tipperary.

Referee: TBC (ET if necessary).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.