Kilkenny's Shamrocks heading to Newry for club semi-final
Shamrocks manager, Henry Shefflin
Defending All-Ireland champions, Shamrocks from Ballyhale are heading north on Sunday, January 5 for the All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-final against Slaughtneil.
The Shamrocks game has been fixed for Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm).
Extra time will be played in both semi-finals if necessary.
Senior hurling semi-finals January 5
Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm) Shamrocks Ballyhale v Slaughtnell (Derry).
Referee: TBC (ET if necessary)
LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (4pm) St Thomas, Galway v Borris-Ileigh, Tipperary.
Referee: TBC (ET if necessary).
