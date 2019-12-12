BREAKING: St Kieran's and Athenry heading back to Banagher

St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny, and the Presentation College, Athenry are heading back to Banagher for the replay of the disputed Masita All-Ireland post primary schools Roinn A junior hurling final.

The original match was played in the St Rynagh’s GAA club grounds on November 30 when St Kieran’s won a Titanic struggle by 1-19 to 1-18 after two 10 minute periods of extra time were needed to reach a decision.

Subsequently questions arose over the number of subs St Kieran’s used during extra-time. Following an investigation a replay was ordered for Banagher on Friday week (1pm).

Athenry, the defending champions, fielded a strong side that featured six survivors from their 2018 winning team.

However, St Kieran’s put in a mighty effort and two late points from Harry Shine earned them victory and possession of the Niall McInerney Cup….for a short while at least.

Today the replay was confirmed for 1pm on Friday week in Banagher.

The St Kieran’s College squad listed for the original final was - Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney), Paddy Langton, capt (Young Irelands), Adam O’Connor (James Stephens), Sean Moore (Carrickshock), Dara Mason (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Conor Cody (Clara), Padraig Lennon (Carrickshock), Naoise Dempsey (Thomastown), Padraig Naddy (Young Irelands), Harry Shine (Dicksboro), Killian Carey (Young Irelands), Nick Doheny (Dicksboro), Peter Holohan (Ballyragget), Tommy Phelan (Young Irelands), Alex Sheridan (O’Loughlin Gaels), Jimmy Lennon (Young Irelands), Ben Whitty (Danesfort), Jimmy O’Neill (Dunnamaggin), James Carroll (Dicksboro), Jack Butler (Graigue-Ballycallan), Richard McEvoy (Lisdowney).

