BREAKING: UPMC Nowlan Park to be Covid-19 test facility

Kilkenny GAA headquarters, UPMC Nowlan Park, is to be used as a Covid-19 test centre from tomorrow morning.

The car park area at the O'Loughlin Gaels end of the grounds is currently being set-up as a test centre for the HSE.

The Army moved into some hours ago to set up a marquee type tent that will be used to carry out the tests.

Kilkenny GAA confirmed that UPMC Nowlan Park will be used as a drive-through testing centre following a request from the HSE.

"We were only delighted to be able to help," said County Board secretary, Conor Denieffe, when he confirmed that the facilities was being set up.

The test facility will not be in the 'Park itself, but will be in the car park area in front of the County Board offices.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.