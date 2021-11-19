Search

19/11/2021

Improvement works planned for Kilkenny GAA club

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Mullinavat GAA Club have lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council to upgrade their juvenile playing field by regrading and filling the field to new levels.

The South Kilkenny club also plan to construct a 1.5m wide recreational walkway to the perimeter of the facility with low level lighting, install new pitch lighting as well as goal posts and netting.

An upgrade to the boundary fence with a 1.8 metre high architectural fence also features in the proposed plans.

