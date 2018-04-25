Kilkenny Sporting Moments: The moment teenager David Mullins ruled the world

An incredible, historic sporting moment from 19-year-old David Mullins from Goresbridge when he rode ‘Rule The World’ to Aintree Grand National success in 2016.

He became the youngest jockey in almost 80 years to win the race - arguably the highest profile sporting event with a worldwide television audience of up to 600 million viewers.

Mullins comes from racing royalty. His dad Tom is a jockey and trainer and David is the nephew of the great Willie Mullins.

On this occasion, he guided ‘Rule the World home for Mouse Morris - an emotional win for the Tipperary trainer. ‘Rule the World’ was a 33-1 punt for the National when it went to post. And four fences from home, he hit it fairly hard and lost a stride. This was a real test for a young jockey and David showed incredible composure, getting the horse back on track. He was in third place having jumped the last fence and right at the famous Elbow, he made moved.

With the winning post in sight, ‘Rule the World’ galloped home, with David Mullins’ winning smile beamed all around the world.

Goresbridge, Kilkenny and the country all celebrated and paid tribute to this young jockey who turned potential into something real.

Indeed, in the 2018 Grand National, it was at the elbow once again he made his move having just about edged in front. Tiger Roll had bounced back to take what looked like a commanding lead.

Mullins charged back on his mount. He was just a hair’s breadth from becoming only the second jockey amongst his peers today to win the great race twice - Ruby Walsh being the only one.

