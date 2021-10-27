Search

27/10/2021

Kilkenny's Next Superstar - Finalists Revealed

The votes are in!

We put out a call a few weeks ago looking for talented local people to submit entries for the first ever edition of Kilkenny’s Next Superstar.

Kilkenny’s Next Superstar was envisaged to be the first ever countywide talent competition of its kind - open to all ages, abilities and talents! To put it mildly, the response that we have received so far has been incredible.

The acts included an array of talents including singers, dancers, makeup artists and skilled musicians.

Managing Editor of the Kilkenny People, Sam Matthews, has commended the response to the competition so far.

“I'd like to personally thank all the entrants for getting involved and for putting yourselves out there on a public stage,” he said.

“If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that we are definitely not short of talent here in Kilkenny and it’s great to be able to give local performers a platform to showcase their abilities.”

26 acts made it through to compete in five competitive heats - decided by public votes.

An intense week of voting has certainly paid dividends for many of these acts, but some may well have needed the extra support of the wider public to get them over the line.

REVEAL:

Without further ado, the winners of the five heats were:

HEAT 1 - Eamonn Maher

WATCH: Eamonn Maher's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

HEAT 2 - Lily Tucker

WATCH: Lily Tucker's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

HEAT 3 - Chloe Lynch

WATCH: Chloe Lynch's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

HEAT 4 - Brooke Clancy Flynn

WATCH: Brooke Clancy Flynn's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

HEAT 5 - Leanne Wall 

WATCH: Leanne Wall's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

Thanks to all who entered - the margin at the top was so tight in some heats. Full poll results are now available on the individual heat pages.

The five heat winners will now progress through to the Kilkenny’s Next Superstar Final.

The final will involve another public voting round as well as expert adjudication from our star judging panel: Robert Grace, Sinéad Blanchfield and Lesley Cleere. The combination of those votes - 50/50 weighted between the judges and the public - will decide our winner.

The winner of the final will pick up a stunning prize package that includes a year of classes from Dramatic Action Stage School, an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two in Langton’s and a €300 Go-Anywhere Gift Voucher from Castlecomer Credit Union.

Market Cross Shopping Centre have also kindly provided a €200 Fleetwood voucher to spend in Wigoders Kilkenny, a pair of designer glasses worth €199 from Specsavers, a €100 gift voucher for Lash Dolls Kilkenny, a  Reset Serum Gift Set worth €78.50 from L’Occitane, a €70 gift voucher from  Rude Boys Barbers and a €50.00 gift voucher to spend at Nolan’s Jewelers!

We will be in touch with all heat winners very soon about the next stage of the competition!

