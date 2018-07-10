Riptide Movement, Donal Clancy, and Craic Pot feature on Kilkenny music trail this week

Get to enjoy Paul Brady in the great outdoors or one of the many indoor sessions across the county?

If so, prepare for more as Kilkenny’s bursting with gigs and there’s something of a best-of-Irish theme running through the next seven days.

On Thursday, for example, Donal Clancy hits the city. Son of legendary singer Liam of The Clancy Brothers, he’s a renowned guitarist in his own right. See for yourself with his solo performance at the Watergate Theatre where he’ll play the Upstairs Gallery from 8pm.

READ MORE HERE: THIS WEEK'S GIG GUIDE

From 9pm the same night the Sofa Sessions’ Summer Series continues its weekly jazz offering at Billy Byrne’s Bar. Ireland’s leading jazz voice, singer and actress Honor Heffernan takes to the mic for what’s sure to be a great night. She’ll be joined by Trevor Knight and Garvan Gallagher.

Friday boasts homegrown group SOLA. The trio of Clare Lynch with sisters Bridget and Siobhan Cody play Hackett’s Bar from 8pm. The ladies have been busy lately writing and recording so make sure you catch their two-hour set list of amazing harmonies.

If fresh house and techno’s more your thing then Craic Pot at Brewery Corner is for you. The club night with resident DJs Kevin Fanning and Sound Out kicks off at 9pm.

While pop and rock covers band Radiostar lead the entertainment at Matt the Miller’s followed by a DJ and Chris Ward has the Friday Sessions at Morrisson’s Bar.

Saturday has an afternoon performance from Unlimited Voices at St Canice’s Cathedral.

It’s back outside for the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival at Castlecomer GAA grounds where gates open from 6pm. Lucan foursome The Riptide Movement headline with special guests Hothouse Flowers, Oski Bravo and DJ Welshy all on hand to entertain with Sean OB also on the bill.

Also not indoors on the night is Soprano Celine Byrne who plays Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre. Having previously shared a stage with world-famous tenors Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Andrea Bocelli, this is a headline slot for the Kildare star for which gates are open from 7pm for an 8pm start.

READ MORE HERE: PHIL COULTER

Aiden Kelly plays the bar at the Home Rule Club while The Presidents entertain at Ryan’s Bar from 10.30pm.

Sunday sees Seo Linn take over Set Theatre at Langton’s. They’re joined by Stiofán Ó Fearail from Roscommon. Their gig starts at 8pm and it’s sure to be a whole lot of fun.

Monday’s music mayhem’s at Matt the Millers with the fabulous After Dark & DJ.

They’re just some of the highlights but there’s plenty more in between so make sure to check out our gig guide and entertainment pages as well as your own local venue.