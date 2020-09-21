Operation Transformation is back! Could you be one of the new leaders to inspire the nation?

RTÉ has confirmed the 14th series of Operation Transformation will return to screens in January 2021, and the search is on for new Leaders to inspire the nation in 2021.



Are you ready for change? Do you think you have what it takes to lead the nation into 2021? Then RTÉ want to hear from you as their nationwide search for the five new Operation Transformation Leaders is on.



Returning to set the health and wellness plan for the new leaders is fitness coach Karl Henry, principal clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy, dietitian Aoife Hearne and general practitioner Dr Sumi Dunne - while Kathryn Thomas will be on hand to present the series.



We can all agree that 2020 has been a year like no other. Since the arrival of Covid-19 to Ireland at the end February, we are all still trying to find ways of getting and staying healthier in body and mind while living with restrictions.



Have you always struggled with your weight? Are you struggling more since the arrival Covid-19? Are those extra stones and pounds keeping you from leading the life you want? Do you want to make your bad habits a thing of the past?



If you are ready to make the change then apply now at www.rte.ie/ot or for more information email the casting team at optransrte@gmail.com.



In accordance with Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines all production team and crew members are committed to personal safety for the duration of the production. We will abide by all Government and HSE guidelines with regards to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines throughout the production.