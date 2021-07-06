Kilkenny native Ali Comerford releasing new single ahead of live album launch in Ballykeeffe

Classical violist turned folk troubadour Ali Comerford is releasing her third and final single 'Come Home' on July 8, before her eagerly awaited debut album 'Knots' drops on July 29.

She will also be launching the album with a live performance in Ballykeeffe Amphitheater for a live audience on July 30.

Born and raised in County Kilkenny, Ali started playing and studying classical music at the age of 4.

Having toured the world performing viola in classical ensembles for 14 years, Ali moved back to Kilkenny in 2020 and has recorded her debut album of original folk based but classical influenced songs.

About the song 'Come Home' Comerford says, "I wrote this song with someone in mind, but really it’s for anyone who wants to return home but feels that they can’t because too much has happened or too much time has passed.

"It is a reminder that home will always be there for them."

The lyrics are filled with a hopeful longing, "Your bed’s still made, your place is all set" but as the song continues with the persistent plea of "come home", the message gets lost in a sea of turbulent strings.

You can purchase tickets for the album launch in Ballykeeffe Amphitheater by clicking here.