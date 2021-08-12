Elikya Band and Yankari to bring Africa Sounds to Kilkenny - click for more!

12/08/2021

Elikya Band and Yankari all set to bring Africa Sounds to Kilkenny

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

African Sounds takes place on Sunday, September 12 at Ballykeeffe Amphitheater from 4pm and features two of Ireland’s best Congolese and Afrobeat bands -  Elikya Band and Yankari. 

Elikya (meaning ‘hope’ in Lingala) formed in Limerick in 2001 with the primary objective of promoting multicultural diversity and integration through the medium of Congolese music and culture.

They began as a choir involving mainly people from Africa and students from the Irish World Music Academy in the University of Limerick.

It has now evolved into a full on Congolese Rumba Orchestra interpreting the classics of this dance and melody driven music whilst pushing the music into new frontiers. 

Yankari formed from the ashes of Dublin’s Afrobeat Ensemble in 2019 and combine rhythms, melodies and parables from their respective Yoruba and Igbo roots with addictive hooks delivered in “pigin English”, creating a sound reminiscent of the afrobeat greats of the 60’s and 70’s, elaborated on to create a 21st century heavy groove.

Following on from the release of their debut EP “Memoirs of Our Times” and numerous sold out performances at Dublin’s Sugar Club, Yankari have performed at festivals such as All Together Now and the Electric Picnic.

Tickets for Africa Sounds are priced at €11.53 (€10 plus booking fee) and are only available through Eventbrite.

Please visit the Eventbrite page for all information and Covid-19 regulations.

