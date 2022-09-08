Going to the Garth Brooks gigs by train from Kilkenny? Important advice from Iarnród Eireann

Garth Brooks will play five concerts in Dublin in the coming days
Got your stetson? Got your cowboy boots? Make sure you also have a pre-booked train ticket if you're planning to travel from Kilkenny to Dublin for the Garth Brooks gigs over the next two weekends!
Iarnród Éireann looks forward to welcoming Garth Brooks fans on board across the network for travel to and from the country star’s five concerts at Croke Park, and reminds customers of the following arrangements.
Intercity travel
Alcohol is not permitted on any train
DART / Commuter travel
Additional services will operate after the concerts on the following routes:
Customers for all services should check times before travel at www.irishrail.ie (some trains depart after midnight, please also check next day date – e.g. concert on Friday 9th September, check Saturday 10th September for post-midnight times)
Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch/Newbridge services in both directions will not serve Drumcondra Station from 15:30hrs approx onwards on each date, as part of stadium crowd management measures
Mobility-impaired customers should use Connolly Station for access to/from Croke Park, due to lift replacement works at Drumcondra
Alcohol is not permitted on any train
Additional station personnel and security will be available to assist customers travelling to and from the concerts.
Full details on all services are available at www.irishrail.ie and on the Iarnród Éireann app.
he new EU VAT Directive means the Irish government now has the power to remove VAT on print and online newspapers
Lara Gillespie celebrates winning the opening stage of the Rás na mBan in Callan Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.