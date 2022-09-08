Search

08 Sept 2022

Going to the Garth Brooks gigs by train from Kilkenny? Important advice from Iarnród Eireann

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will play five concerts in Dublin in the coming days

Sian Moloughney

08 Sept 2022 1:17 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Got your stetson? Got your cowboy boots? Make sure you also have a pre-booked train ticket if you're planning to travel from Kilkenny to Dublin for the Garth Brooks gigs over the next two weekends!

Iarnród Éireann looks forward to welcoming Garth Brooks fans on board across the network for travel to and from the country star’s five concerts at Croke Park, and reminds customers of the following arrangements.

 Intercity travel

  • Pre-booking is essential on all Intercity routes at www.irishrail.ie and customers must travel on the specific train booked. Many trains are already sold out, including on Cork and Tralee to Dublin routes.
  • Additional late night Intercity trains will operate with 00:40hrs Heuston to Cork (with connection at Limerick Junction to Limerick) after each night’s concert.  These trains must be pre-booked with very limited capacity remaining.  As service departs after midnight, please check next day date to book – e.g. concert on Friday 9th September, choose Saturday 10th September to book

Alcohol is not permitted on any train


 

DART / Commuter travel

Additional services will operate after the concerts on the following routes:

  • DART, northbound and southbound
  • Drumcondra to Maynooth, with connections at Clonsilla to M3 Parkway
  • Drumcondra to Longford (Saturday 10th, Sunday 11th and Saturday 17th September only)
  • Connolly to Dundalk 
  • Heuston to Portlaoise

Customers for all services should check times before travel at www.irishrail.ie (some trains depart after midnight, please also check next day date – e.g. concert on Friday 9th September, check Saturday 10th September for post-midnight times)

Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch/Newbridge services in both directions will not serve Drumcondra Station from 15:30hrs approx onwards on each date, as part of stadium crowd management measures

Mobility-impaired customers should use Connolly Station for access to/from Croke Park, due to lift replacement works at Drumcondra
Alcohol is not permitted on any train
 

Additional station personnel and security will be available to assist customers travelling to and from the concerts.

Full details on all services are available at www.irishrail.ie and on the Iarnród Éireann app.

