Search

24/09/2021

Operation Transformation seeks Kilkenny leaders to inspire the nation for next series

Operation Transformation is back! Could you be one of the new leaders to inspire the nation?

Reporter:

Reporter

RTÉ has confirmed the 15th series of Operation Transformation will return to screens in January 2022, and the search is on for new Leaders to inspire the nation.

As another strange year winds to a close, we're delighted to see hints of normality beginning to return - not least of all the search for Operation Transformation leaders.

Preparing to return to screens in January 2022, the show is on the hunt for five brand new leaders who want to reset their lives in the new year, and inspire the nation while they're at it.

In 2022, host Kathryn Thomas will once again be at the helm to support the leaders. Also returning to guide and encourage the leaders every step of the way is dietitian Aoife Hearne, general practitioner Dr. Sumi Dunne, fitness coach Karl Henry and principal clinical psychologist Dr. Eddie Murphy.

Apply now

Do you have what it takes to lead the nation to a healthier and fitter 2022? Have you watched from the couch saying 'I can and I want to do that'? If you are struggling with your weight and are ready for a new beginning, we would love to hear from you.

Life has been disrupted and very different for the last two years. There has never been a better time to lose that extra weight and start good habits for a healthier future.

If you are ready to make the change then apply now at www.rte.ie/ot or for more information email the casting team at optransrte@gmail.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media