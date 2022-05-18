Kilkenny Bike Fest - a wheely good day in store this Sunday!

Kilkenny County Council and Cycling Ireland have come together to bring Bike Fest, a family-focused festival for outdoor and cycling enthusiasts, to Kilkenny this Sunday.

The grounds of County Hall will be transformed into an outdoor playground and a celebration of sustainability for the whole community.

Bike Fest launches with a Slow Roll through the city for all ages and abilities, leaving County Hall at 12 noon and returning to the Bike Fest celebrations. Activities include Family Cycles, E-Bike Trials, Foraging Cycles, Balance Bike, Obstacle Courses, Mountain Biking and Off-Road Zones.

The activities are not just limited to cycling. Orienteering Ireland has designed a course for the day, along the river and an orienteering maze for a great introduction to orienteering in a small, safe area.

Local artists have also come on board to offer hands-on workshops, from windmill catchers, plant printing and photography, organic teas and drumming workshops for adults and children.

For gardening enthusiasts, there are No Dig Gardening and Seed Planting workshops and drop ins.

Roisín Hickey, Cycling Ireland, said it promises to be a great event this year.

“We are delighted that Cycling Ireland has chosen Kilkenny for Bike Fest – Family Festival,” she said. “I am excited to be able to offer people the opportunity to try some off-road cycling in a city location. There will be levels for all, from balance bikes to Mountain Bikes.”

Caitríona Corr, Cycling Officer with Kilkenny County Council says there is great momentum behind this year’s Festival.

“It is great to see clubs, organisations and cycling enthusiasts coming together to create such a packed programme of events for the week to promote cycling in our community,” she said.

“This is not just for cyclists, this is a fun event for the whole family.”

There will be limited parking available on the day so where possible, cycle to the event.

Cycling enthusiasts who share a passion for hurling are also being encouraged to leave the car behind on match day at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday for the eagerly-anticipated clash with Wexford.

There will be goodies on arrival for those who travel on two wheels.

The full programme of events is available on 'visitkilkenny.ie/bikefest'.