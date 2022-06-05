Search

05 Jun 2022

Has your pet got what it takes to be the 'Nose of Tralee 2022'?

Entries opening soon!

Bowie to represent Kilkenny at this year's 'Nose of Tralee'

Bowie represented Kilkenny in last year's Nose of Tralee

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

05 Jun 2022 1:26 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Ireland’s biggest annual pet competition is going ahead for the 9th year - with entries for the Nose of Tralee opening on the 6th June.

Last year 1600 pets entered the Nose of Tralee - and it wasn't just cats and dogs that entered. There were entries from cows, horses, pigs, a chicken and even an alpaca.

To enter the Nose of Tralee all pet owners need to do is upload a picture of their pet and say why they would make a great Nose of Tralee.

Then after a public vote and a judging panel – 32 finalists will be picked to represent each county in Ireland.

Kilkenny teacher receives ASTI PJ Kennedy Award

Congratulations to Jim Ahern

The overall winner of the Nose Of Tralee will be announced on the 23rd August after an online public vote.

Kate McQuillan, Owner of Pet Sitters Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be back for the 9th year and can’t wait to see all the different pets that enter. The Nose of Tralee is the highlight of the year and I know lots of pet owners have been waiting to enter this year.”

Last year’s winner was Meath Nose, Holly and the runner up Dublin Nose, Theo. Kilkenny was represented last year by adorable doggie Bowie.

 

TY student from Kilkenny champions mental health awareness

Pet owners can enter their pets in the Nose of Tralee on the 6th June at  https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-of-tralee/ The winner and runner-up will receive prizes from Sponsors Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland and David MaCauley Photography.

Gardaí send message to Kilkenny tractor drivers after numerous mobile phone offences

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media