Has your pet got what it takes to be the 'Nose of Tralee 2022'?

Ireland’s biggest annual pet competition is going ahead for the 9th year - with entries for the Nose of Tralee opening on the 6th June.

Last year 1600 pets entered the Nose of Tralee - and it wasn't just cats and dogs that entered. There were entries from cows, horses, pigs, a chicken and even an alpaca.

To enter the Nose of Tralee all pet owners need to do is upload a picture of their pet and say why they would make a great Nose of Tralee.

Then after a public vote and a judging panel – 32 finalists will be picked to represent each county in Ireland.

The overall winner of the Nose Of Tralee will be announced on the 23rd August after an online public vote.

Kate McQuillan, Owner of Pet Sitters Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be back for the 9th year and can’t wait to see all the different pets that enter. The Nose of Tralee is the highlight of the year and I know lots of pet owners have been waiting to enter this year.”

Last year’s winner was Meath Nose, Holly and the runner up Dublin Nose, Theo. Kilkenny was represented last year by adorable doggie Bowie.

Pet owners can enter their pets in the Nose of Tralee on the 6th June at https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-of-tralee/ The winner and runner-up will receive prizes from Sponsors Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland and David MaCauley Photography.