08 Jun 2022

Kilkenny village set to host a unique matchmaking event

Kilkenny village all set for a unique matchmaking event

'Gránamanagh' will be a matchmaking event for local outdoor activity enthusiasts

Christopher Dunne

08 Jun 2022 4:53 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The picturesque Kilkenny village of Graignamanagh will host its first outdoor activity matchmaking event later this month.

Singletons from all across the South-East region will meet up by the Barrow to spend the weekend together, taking part in a range of outdoor activities.

Co-organiser of ‘Gránamanagh’, Elaine Nic Réamoinn, is now calling out for five more men to fill the remaining spots.

“We are calling out to men aged 25 and over who are looking to socialise and enjoy the outdoors to sign up,” she said.

“It’s a great boost for men’s mental health and the women that have signed up are ready and raring to go.”

From hiking to kayaking to camping and fireside songs, participants can now look forward to a fun weekend enjoying the great outdoors.

As well as bringing positivity to the village, the event will help support local businesses via the activities and events organised.

As part of the schedule, award-winning local activities provider Go With The Flow River Adventures will take singletons on an adventure to remember and Elaine from ‘Siúl Linn’ and Paul from ‘Muddy Souls Adventures’ will guide you every step of the way as you walk and hike some of the county’s most scenic trails.

Participants looking to take part will be expected to bring their own camping equipment, including a tent, old runners, swimwear for under wetsuit, raingear and warm fleece layers.

Full details of the event, taking place from June 18 to 19, can be found online HERE.

If you missed out this time around, be sure to follow Elaine from Siúl Linn (@siul_linn) on Instagram for future social activities in the South-East area.

