08 Jun 2022

Two Kilkenny winners named amongst Ireland's top 'festival-feel' wedding venues

Two Kilkenny venues listed amongst Ireland's top festival-feel wedding venues

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

08 Jun 2022 12:57 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Two Kilkenny venues have garnered national recognition from SaveMyDay.ie as being amongst the best 'festival-feel' wedding venues in the country.

Langton's in Kilkenny city was named as 'Ireland’s Best Large Hotel Wedding Venue'.

Judges were impressed by the venue's location, wedding options, capacity and the impressive Set Theatre.

"Langton's Hotel is located right at the heart of Kilkenny’s lively city and houses five wedding venue options all under one roof," they said. 

"Hosting celebrations for up to 342 guests, couples can channel their inner rock stars and get hitched in Langton’s state-of-the-art Set Theatre complete with stage, sweeping curtains and sound systems."

Mountain View in Ballyhale, County Kilkenny has also been named as 'Ireland’s Best Exclusive Wedding Venue'.

Judges were impressed by its setting, the indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception spaces and its 120 acre site that includes their Grand Marquee, The Greenhouse and outdoor terrace. 

