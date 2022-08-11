Weather causes cancellation of Kilkenny Arts Festival events

In what must be a first for the Kilkenny Arts Festival, a number of events have been cancelled because of the current Status Yellow Heat Warning from Met Eireann.
"For the safety of audiences, volunteers and performers, and because of the damaging impact that high temperatures have on performers’ instruments, we have taken the decision to cancel the pop-up performances," said organisers.
The following Secret Garden Music performances have been cancelled:
Thursday 11th: Heritage Council Garden, 4pm
Friday 12th: Gazebo, Butler House Garden, 3pm, and Kilkenny Castle Rose Garden, 4pm
Saturday 13th: Butler Gallery, 3pm, and Rothe House Garden, 4pm
"At the moment, the Sunday performance at 3pm in Mount Juliet will still be going ahead. We will be monitoring the situation over the coming days and will provide updates on our website and social media," said Kilkenny Arts Festival.
