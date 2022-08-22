Looking sharp! Check out the Kilkenny Rose of Tralee Escorts at the Tralee Rose Parade!

Now we've all met our Rose of Tralee Escorts from Kilkenny, get ready to see them on TV!
The Rose of Tralee will air on RTE tonight, Monday, and tomorrow, Tuesday.
The Escorts made a splash in Tralee at the weekend, at the Rose of Tralee Parade. Check out the lads looking dapper!
Some of our @benettimenswear Rose Escorts waiting for the #RoseofTralee parade to start pic.twitter.com/1IyyIj5x82— Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 20, 2022
The @benettimenswear Escorts suited and booted for the ball #RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/vrEuE1Lhza— Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 19, 2022
