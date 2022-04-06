Participants sought for living sculpture charity event in Kilkenny - come support too!

Your support is being sought this Saturday to take part in a charity fundraising event at Thomastown Community Hall.

The event will see participants use 'creative techniques to create a living sculpture using their own bodies'.

"It's a big hall so it is easy to social distance there and masks can be worn," an event organiser confirmed.

"There is no need to have any particular skill for it, just a desire to be part of it either as an observer or active participant. Both are really helpful."

The living sculptures will first represent all the different human aspects to the conflict in Ukraine and its impact.

They will then be reconfigured to represent hopes, wishes, and dreams for the world and this conflict.

It will be a free event and any donations on the afternoon will be for the Irish Red Cross.

The event will take place between 2pm and 4.30pm this Saturday, April 9.