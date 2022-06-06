Irish Water to commence major works in one Kilkenny community tomorrow

Efforts to replace ageing backyard water mains and provide new service connections will begin in the area of Carrickmourne in County Kilkenny tomorrow (June 7) with Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.

The project involves the replacement of water connections, typically made of iron or lead, that were installed in the back gardens of some older housing estates.

The pipework, due to age and deteriorating condition, are a significant source of leakage and reduced levels of service.

Backyard services are usually shared, running through several neighbouring properties, making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since all properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all properties; usually resulting in low pressure.

The section of works will take place along the L8237 Road from its junction with the Thomastown to Inistioge road (R700) by Viewmount BnB and continue in the direction of Inistioge village for approximately 3.2k to the second dwelling located beyond the crossroads.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Construction Ltd. and are expected to be completed in August 2022.

Outlining the benefits the Backyard Service Replacement Project will bring was Joe Carroll from Irish Water.

“Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Carrickmourne will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community," he said.

“In partnership with Shareridge Ltd and Kilkenny County Council, we have been engaging with the residents and aim to complete the works with as little disruption as possible. However, the works may involve some short-term water outages, but our project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages.

“Where watemains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place. Parking spaces may be temporarily closed in order to complete works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.