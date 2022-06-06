Search

06 Jun 2022

Irish Water to commence major works in one Kilkenny community tomorrow

Irish Water to commence major works for one Kilkenny community tomorrow

Joe Carroll from Irish Water outlines the benefits of the project

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jun 2022 11:57 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Efforts to replace ageing backyard water mains and provide new service connections will begin in the area of Carrickmourne in County Kilkenny tomorrow (June 7) with Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.

The project involves the replacement of water connections, typically made of iron or lead, that were installed in the back gardens of some older housing estates.

Cushendale Woolen Mills raise €15,792 from sales of their Ukraine blanket

The pipework, due to age and deteriorating condition, are a significant source of leakage and reduced levels of service.

Backyard services are usually shared, running through several neighbouring properties, making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since all properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all properties; usually resulting in low pressure. 

Gardaí tracking two cars and campervan as boy (6) goes missing in Midlands

The section of works will take place along the L8237 Road from its junction with the Thomastown to Inistioge road (R700) by Viewmount BnB and continue in the direction of Inistioge village for approximately 3.2k to the second dwelling located beyond the crossroads.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Construction Ltd. and are expected to be completed in August 2022. 

Outlining the benefits the Backyard Service Replacement Project will bring was Joe Carroll from Irish Water.

“Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Carrickmourne will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community," he said.

Kilkenny's Gavin Holohan helps Grimsby Town seal promotion to the English Football League

“In partnership with Shareridge Ltd and Kilkenny County Council, we have been engaging with the residents and aim to complete the works with as little disruption as possible. However, the works may involve some short-term water outages, but our project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages. 

“Where watemains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place. Parking spaces may be temporarily closed in order to complete works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.” 

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media