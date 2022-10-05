BREAKING: Radio station in Kilkenny forced to immediately curtail GAA coverage

Community Radio Kilkenny City (CRKC) will no longer be commentating on local GAA fixtures following a decision by the GAA and Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI).

Local radio station KCLR now has exclusive rights to the broadcasting of GAA club games at all levels in Kilkenny, which means Community Radio Kilkenny City must curtail its own coverage with immediate effect.

CRKC has issued a statement that the station will now no longer be commentating on any Kilkenny GAA club games (adult or underage), nor will they be reporting live from any games that are taking place.

“On behalf of itself and its listenership, Community Radio Kilkenny City is extremely disappointed by the position it is placed in by the GAA/IBI agreement.

“Community Radio Kilkenny City will continue to provide extensive reports of Kilkenny GAA games on Sunday and Monday evenings, and we will also continue to provide extensive sports coverage on our other weekend sport (and music) programmes,” it said.

“The same level of restrictive coverage will also apply to Community Radio Kilkenny City in relation to Kilkenny intercounty games at all levels.

Since Community Radio Kilkenny City commenced full time broadcasting five years ago, the station has given unrivalled coverage to club games at all levels in Kilkenny.

“The same applied to the inter-county scene plus schools and colleges games. It is worth noting that Community Radio Kilkenny City was often the only Kilkenny broadcast media outlet at many of those games.

“Community Radio Kilkenny City is proud of what it has achieved to date, and more especially as all the Sports Team work as volunteers. Community Radio Kilkenny City is fortunate also to be able to call on numerous other volunteers around Kilkenny who provide match reports on a regular basis.

“Community Radio Kilkenny City has set standards in club games coverage that are envied by other radio stations. The quality and extent of this coverage has seen our station receive several awards over the years.

“The support which Community Radio Kilkenny City continues to receive from our ever-growing listenership plus the appreciative comments which we get when we are covering games is sincerely acknowledged by the Community Radio Kilkenny City Sports team.

“CRKC thanked listeners for their loyalty and support to Community Radio Kilkenny City, and asked listeners to tune in to its award-winning sports programmes where it pledges to keep listeners abreast of what is happening on the Gaelic games club and inter-county fronts in Kilkenny and other sports also which will continue to receive regular and extensive coverage on Community Radio Kilkenny City.”