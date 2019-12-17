Pledge a number to help victims of domestic violence from Kilkenny and beyond

The Newpark Close Resource Centre recently held an inspiring morning to raise awareness of domestic violence against women. It marked the last day of the international ‘16 Days Campaign’ opposing violence against women. Every year the Centre come together to do an event on one of the 16 Days.

We shared a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for women and children who lost their lives to domestic abuse. According to Sheila Donnelly, (the resource’s Project Manager), the whole point of the day was to launch a pledge to share the National Freephone Number 1800 341 900. Everyone on the day was asked to share it with five other people.

This number is for the Women's Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline which offers confidential information, support and understanding to women.

Photo: Christopher Dunne