21/10/2021

WATCH: Extremely rare 'bleeding mushroom' discovered in Kilkenny

An amateur mycologist venturing through County Kilkenny woodland seems to have made an incredible discovery!

It all came about last Saturday when something caught her eye as she went about her weekend walk.

"I was walking along and spotted this unknown mushroom. I thought I'd investigate it. As soon as I picked it up I saw what looked like blood on it and thought that I must have cut my finger," she said.

"I took a long look at my finger but couldn't see a cut. Then I looked at the mushroom again and I saw even more of what looked like blood. I checked my hand a second time and then I realised that it was the mushroom bleeding."

The walker immediately made the connection that the mushroom had all the hallmarks of a 'blushing dapperling' (leucocoprinus badhamii).

All parts of a blushing dapperling turn blood-red when cut or touched.

According to the discoverer, documented reports of this species number only in the teens worldwide.

