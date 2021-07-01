WATCH: Irish golf legend Des Smyth excited for today's DDF Irish Open in Kilkenny

More News
Tim Corkery of Ireland is tackled by Oliver Burrows of Wales during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park. Photo by Chris Fairwell/Sportsfile
Mount Juliet PGA professional Sean Cotter is looking forward to seeing the stars take on the challenge at Mount Juliet Golf Course Picture: Christopher Dunne
The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open returns to the Mount Juliet Estate in Ireland’s Ancient East for the fourth time
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.