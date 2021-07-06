WATCH: Inspirational Brendan Lawlor wants more to be done to help disability golfers

Brendan was the first disability golfer to compete in a European Challenge Tour event

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

Brendan Lawlor is a 24-year-old disability golfer from Dundalk, Co. Louth. 

He made history last year for becoming the first golfer with disabilities to compete in a European Tour event and is signed with Modest Golf Management, founded by Niall Horan.

He is currently the fourth top disability golfer is vying to make it to the top spot.

Brendan has a rare genetic disorder called Ellis-Van Creveld syndrome, which is characterized by short limb dwarfism, abnormal development of fingers and/or toes and, often, congenital heart defects.

He has not let any of that get in the way of a budding professional career and is actively using his voice and platform to try achieve better working conditions for disability golfers, who often can't afford to attend competitive events.

Brendan played in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am in Mount Juliet last Wednesday where he caught up with Iconic Newspapers' Siobhan Donohoe.

WATCH: 'Kilkenny - awesome place!' - Irish open winner Lucas Herbert

Kilkenny People's Siobhan Donohoe heard from the new Irish Open champion following his victory

WATCH: Kieran Mulvey (Sport Ireland) hails Kilkenny's hosting of the DDF Irish Open


Golfer Mark Power is a credit to Kilkenny

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie