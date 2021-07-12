Kilkenny Cricket Club top the league and reach semifinal of Ed Sports Whelan T20 Cup

A great performance from Kilkenny Cricket Club saw the 1st top their league and claim a pace in the semifinals of the Ed Sports Whelan T20 Cup, this weekend.

The Club's 2nds are on track to top their league and also claim a semifinal spot, in the Adamstown Cup.

Kilkenny 1st Team v DLR County Cricket 1st Team

The league games of the Ed Sports Whelan T20 Cup concluded on Saturday 10th July. They played DLR County Cricket at home at Castle Blunden, Drakelands.

Kilkenny was leading the points table in pool D after winning 4 of their 5 games. DLRCC won the toss and chose to bat first, it was a must win for DLRCC in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

After losing their opener, Medwin to a magnificent caught and bowled by Azaz Ahmad (KKCC), DLRCC stood fast for a good second wicket partnership, helping the score to an impressive total of 164 for 7 wickets. Kilkenny 1’s skipper, Dr. Zeeshan Mumtaz, led from the front taking 4 wickets while being helped by three outstanding catches by Azaz Ahmad.

In chase of this formidable target of 165, Kilkenny 1st had a rather slow start after losing their 1st wicket in 3rd over. Muhammad Rizwan played a solid innings in the middle with 33 runs, but Kilkenny was lagging behind the required run rate. They needed 66 runs in last 30 balls. Once again, skipper Zeeshan Mumtaz had a blistering knock of 54 runs with 7 boundaries and two sixes which closed down on the target of 165. The final overs of this exciting header were crucial, Kilkenny had a steep task of 23 runs in just 11 balls. Abdul Sattar, played a magnificent hand for Kilkenny with three massive sixes allowing Kilkenny to win 3 balls remaining in the match to win by 6 wickets. It was an amazing team effort in all departments including fielding, bowling and batting once again from Kilkenny leading to another victory.

KKCC 1st are top of the league table and through to Semi-finals of the Ed Sports Whelan T20 Cup. The Semi-final will be played on Saturday 17th of July with the winner of pool C.

Team: Zeeshan Mumtaz (Capt), Vamsee Krishna Ghanta (Vice Captain), Shozab Ali Taj (Wicketkeeper), Muhammad Sajid, Abdul Sattar, James Nerney, Khalil Ullah, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahzad Khan, Sumit Kadam, Azaz Ahmad. 12th Man Huzaifah Butt

KKCC 2nd Team v Carlow 3rds

Carlow 3rds fielded a very developmental team against a strong KKCC 2nds in a must win game for KKCC to progress to the Adamstown Cup Semi-finals.

Due to rain forecast at 3 pm, both captains decided to play a reduced 12 over match instead of a full 20 over match. Kilkenny 2 won the toss and put Carlow into bat. With early wickets and strict bowling, Kilkenny 2 were able to restrict Carlow for 30 runs in just under the allotted 12 overs with Muiz Tahir getting 3 wickets for only 7 runs and Huzaifah Butt, on his debut for KKCC, got 1 wicket with 2 maiden overs (no runs scored in 12 balls).

With 31 to win, Kilkenny got the score in 6.4 overs with no loss of wickets. Joy Lobo scored 15 runs not out, with 2 brilliant boundaries (4 runs each).

KKCC 2nds should finish top of the Adamstown Cup Division D and will progress to the semi-finals, on Saturday 17th July.

Team: Saptarshi Mukherjee (Capt), Shanly Sebastian (Vice Captain), Praveen Babu Priyalakshmi (Wicket Keeper), Joy Lobo, Kalyan Ram Kusuma, Vishnu Peteti, Tony Jose, Muhammad Hadeeq, Shaafin Tahir, Huzaifah Butt, Muiz Tahir.