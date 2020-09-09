Kilkenny school one of six finalists in the running to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest School

They jumped on trampolines, did TV PE in their sitting rooms, playing ball games in their gardens and now St. John’s Senior School in Kilkenny city is one of just six schools around the country – and the only school in Leinster – selected by School Fitness Ireland for the chance to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest School in less than two weeks time.

Just five other schools - Holy Cross Mercy School, Killarney, Kerry; Ballaghlea NS, Galway; Knockanes NS, Kerry; Drumore NS, Cork and Liscarrol NS, Cork - are in the running for the title of Ireland’s Fittest School.

ABOVE: Pictured at St. John’s Senior School are (from left) pupils Zuzanna Kufel, Julia Kiervzel and Abbie Cahill Walsh.

The co-educational school that caters for boys and girls from 3rd to 6th class, offers an extensive physical education programme, along with fielding sports teams for competing in camogie, football and soccer tournaments. In recent years, rugby and cycling have also been embraced by the school, which boasts several past pupils at minor and senior county level. In addition to the school’s own sports activities, St. John’s Senior School also organises dance lessons, soccer skills and talks from members of local sports clubs. One of the highlights of the school year is Active Week, which was reimagined during the lockdown with some alternative teacher challenges! Some of this year’s Active Week activities are captured on this video made by the school that currently features on the School Fitness Ireland website: https://youtu.be/ jJjMhDuNGGA

“At St John’s, we are fortunate to have a staff who are committed to the importance of physical well-being and this has been a great driving force in establishing a good habit of being active throughout the school. We would absolutely love if these efforts from ourselves and the whole school community are rewarded by winning the prestigious accolade of Ireland’s Fittest School”, commented St. John’s Senior School teacher Mark Bergin, who heads the Active School committee

The winner will be announced after a public vote and the winning school will receive €1,000 worth of sporting equipment. Voting – which is free - has already begun and St. John’s Senior School is appealing to the public to support them by emailing their vote, which can be done daily. Click here to vote!