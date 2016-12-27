Deaths in Kilkenny, December 27, 2016

The late Glyndwr Herbert (Glyn) Adams

The death has occurred of Glyndwr Herbert (Glyn) Adams, Baunta, Windgap Road, Callan, Kilkenny 24th December 2016, at University Hospital, Waterford, Glyndwr Herbert (Glyn), beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Anthony, Stuart, Marie Anne and Glynis, sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law Shane and David, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Angela, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home in Baunta from 2 o'clock to 7 o'clock on Tuesday, 27th December. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Rath Úllard, New Orchard, KIlkenny for Funeral Service at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwrads to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

The late Sr Rita (Callista) Gibbons



The death has occurred of Sr. Rita (Callista) Gibbons, St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Rathdowney, Laois.

Pre-deceased by her parents David and Ellen Gibbons, brothers Jim, Haul, David and her sister Loly. Deeply regretted by the Sisters of the St. John of God Community, her brother Noel and sisters Maeve, Geraldine, Helen, Rose and Claire, extended family and her many friends. Reposing in St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny from 6 o'clock on Tuesday evening with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Jay (John Patrick) Murphy

The death has occurred of Jay (John Patrick) Murphy, Clonleigh, Palace, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Tullogher, Kilkenny. Jay (John Patrick), beloved husband of Anne (nee Byrne), loving father of John, Larry, Catherine, Ciaran and Derek. Deeply regretted by his loving family Daughters-in-law Deirdre and Monica, sons-in-law Karl, Paul and Dave, grandchildren Hope, Daragh, Jay, Aishling, Ewan, Lauryn, Holly and Oisin, sister Nancy, brother Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 27th December, with removal at 6.30pm to Christ The King Church, Poulpeasty. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, 28th December, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The New Houghton Hospital, New Ross.



The late Pauline O’Donoghue

The death has occurred of Pauline O'Donoghue, formerly Gaol Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ranelagh, Dublin.

Peacefully at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Dearly missed by her sister Ann (Dockery), her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends in Ireland, England, Scotland, Australia, Canada and Sweden. Reposing from 6pm to 8pm at Hehirs Funeral Home, Butt’s Green, Kilkenny with Rosary at 7.15pm on Tuesday 27 December.

Removal from Heiher's Funeral Home at 10.15 on Wednesday morning for 11 o clock Requiem Mass.in St Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown, Waterford Road, Kilkenny on Wednesday, 28 December followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Jack Ryan

The death has occurred of Jack Ryan, New Aglish, Carrigeen, Kilkenny / Waterford and late of Clovermeats and Countrystyle, who died yesterday, Sunday. Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Mooncoin.





The late Bridie Condren OBE

The death has occurred of Bridie Condren, OBE, Damerstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny & formerly Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and Manchester, England. Bridie, retired Matron of the Royal Infirmary Hospital, Manchester. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 5.30pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh, Castlecomer, arriving for 6.30pm approx. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr. Noírín De Buitleir

The death has occurred of Sr. Noírín De Buitleir, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary, December 24th 2016 in the loving care of Sarah and her staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

Predeceased by her brothers James, John, Thomas and her sister Brigid.

Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen (Brennan), her sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, cousins, Mercy Community and her many friends.

Reposing at The Convent Chapel on Monday with Evening Prayer at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Convent Chapel with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.