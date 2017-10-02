Deaths in Kilkenny, October 2, 2017

The late Marie Holohan

The death has occurred of Marie Holohan (née Brennan), Fr. Walsh Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Died on 28th September 2017, unexpectedly, at Portlaoise General Hospital, Marie, beloved mother of Emmet and Gavan, sadly missed by her loving sons, sister Geraldine, brother Tony, Emmet and Gavan's partners Amy and Annie, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny from 4 o'clock on Sunday (1st Oct.) with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 1 o'clock. Funeral Home is private on Monday please. Family flowers only. Dontions, if desired, to the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital.

The late Peter Connolly

The death has occurred of Peter (Peadar) Connolly, Swords, Dubli, Abbeyleix, Laois and Kilkenny.



On September 29, 2017 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital; sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Lisa, son Jason, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Jennifer, Amanda, Laura, Kim and Luke, great-grandaughter Sofia, brother Jim, sister Marie, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (Oct. 1st) from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Removal on Monday (Oct. 2nd) morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Swords, arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Donabate Cemetery.