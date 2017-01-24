Kilkenny Hurlers backing 'Hand on Heart' Campaign

Kilkenny hurling team and management are backing the 'Hand on Heart' campaign to secure cardiac services for Waterford General Hospital and the South East region.

Members of the ‘Health Equality For the South East’ group attended training to ask for Black and Amber support.

Manager Brian Cody, the management and the entire team volunteered to be part of the ‘Hand On Heart’ campaign.

Brian Cody gave fulsome support, commenting that the campaign has the backing of the entire Kilkenny senior hurling panel and the people of Kilkenny describing the service need as “vital”.

Chairman of Kilkenny GAA Ned Quinn said the South East must come together in support of this much needed emergency service. Mr Quinn said “hurling is the only area where Kilkenny and its South East neighbours should stand in opposition - in every other area we must stand shoulder to shoulder. The issue of emergency cardiac services are as important to people in Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary as anywhere else in the country, everyone must unite to ensure this service is delivered” he said.

As part of their support to the campaign the senior panel members and management gave permission for their photographs offering ‘hand on heart’ to be used in support of Health Equality for the South East campaign and to be included on v www.hefse.com.