Part #1: Delight as Brandonvale Pharmacy cuts ribbon in Graignamanagh

Pharmacists are passionate about their line of work, because they like to help others feel better. They are our first point of contact when we need advice and the right medicine for any ailment.

This is why many pharmacists, like Ellen Cushen have a passion for helping people with their health and medical issues.

Ellen was so passionate about her role in life, that she decided after 15 years in Dublin, to come back to Kilkenny with a young family in tow and open her own pharmacy in her hometown of Graignamanagh, Kilkenny.

Married to a Kilkenny man, Maccon O’Driscoll, the couple always wanted to come home to open their own business. What they didn’t expect was to take on a conservation project of a heritage building while doing so!

“I always wanted my own place, and it made sense to come back to my hometown of Graignmanagh. Home was always calling,” says Ellen.

“I saw an opportunity and just loved the idea of restoring the old Creamery Building. It’s not every day you get a building like this to restore.”

Background

Ellen Cushen, is the supervising pharmacist of the newly established Brandonvale Pharmacy in Graignamanagh. She was born and raised in Graignamanagh and has strong ties with the local community. She comes from an industrious family of weavers who have operated the Cushendale Woollen Mills in the town for over six generations.

Personally, I know Ellen from our school days, when we both attended St Brigid’s College in Callan. Coming from a family of high achievers, Ellen was always going to succeed in life and her hard work in school paid off. She went to college and studied pharmacology in UCD and onto pharmacy in Liverpool.

Today, Ellen brings over 20 years of experience in her own area of community retail pharmacy. She has a wealth of experience and knowledge from working for some of the most well-known Pharmacy Retailers in Ireland and in numerous locations.

“It’s just great to see new life in the town, we are getting so many visitors and shoppers into Graignamanagh now,” she says.

“Businesses are being rejuvenated, just like our family business at Cushendale Woollen Mills. I am grateful to be able to invest in the town and see a future here.”

MORE IN PART 2