Picture Gallery: Courtroom drama for Loreto Kilkenny students

A group of Transition Year students from Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny took on the part of solicitors, defendants, jury members and other legal roles as part of mock trial preparations last week.

The group visited Kilkenny Courthouse as part of their Public Access to Law (PAL) project, where they were accompanied by teachers Ms Fitzpatrick and Ms Kehoe. They were joined and assisted by local solicitor Con McDonnell and barrister Sean Rafter, who provided insight into the workings of the legal system, and instruction as to how such a trial might play out.

The aim of PAL is to make the workings of the legal system more accessible to the public, which it does by working with Transition Year students across Ireland. PAL organises the Transition Year national mock trials competition, which is one of the most popular team competitions in Transition Year.

Each year four Irish schools are nominated to partake in the annual mock trials world championships, held in New York, USA. Loreto Kilkenny has a strong pedigree in the competition, successfully taking part and progressing well in recent years.