Picture Gallery: Mundy visits Loreto Kilkenny for songwriting workshop

Two celebrated singer-songwriters visited Loreto Kilkenny last week as part of a song writing workshop for music students.

Edmond ‘Mundy’ Enright was joined by Irish Meteor Award winner Luan Parle in a visit to the school organised by music teacher Lorraine Maher. Mundy played hit song ‘Galway Girl’ for the the girls, and followed up with ‘July’ with some help from Ms Maher.

The fifth class music students then in turn performed some of their musical repertoire, including an original composition. The IMRO took to social media following the event to encourage people to nominate their favourite folk song on the RTE website.

Folk song

“Huge thanks to the brilliant Mundy for continuing our conversation on Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song today at The Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny,” said IMRO on Facebook.

“Also to the students and Luan Parle for another fantastic songwriting workshop.”