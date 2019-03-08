Kilcreene Hospital celebrates sixty years of service to Kilkenny community
A local hospital which is thought of very fondly in Kilkenny marked a significant milestone recently.
Last week, the staff and invited friends of Kilcreene orthopaedic hospital came together to have a simple yet most enjoyable celebration of 60 years of the hospital serving the community of Kilkenny and beyond.
Staff members Mary Glendon and Margaret Murphy cut a cake which was blessed by Fr Jim Murphy to mark the hospital’s landmark occasion.
Enjoyable
Overall, a most enjoyable afternoon.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on