Gallery: Teac Tom kicked off New Year with style!

The New Year was rang in with meaning as the Teac Tom Gala Ball kicked off 2020 in style.

Now in its fifth year, the gala ball was hosted by founder Angela Hayes of the Thomas Hayes Trust. The Ball is one of many fundraisers which helps the charity in its efforts.

Teac Tom and The Thomas Hayes Trust is an initiative started by the Hayes family to support individuals and their families affected by suicide, or contemplating suicide. Since its establishment in 2004, the charity now has offices in Kilkenny and Laois to help those in need.

Guests arrived at the Ball, which was held in Hotel Kilkenny, to a warm welcome from Angela Hayes and her team, accompanied by music flowing through the ballroom from a Kilkenny quartet group.

Before everyone took their seats they enjoyed a drinks reception sponsored by Kilkenny’s own Balllykeefe Gin and Sullivan’s Beer.

Guests dined on a five course meal where they were treated to a selection of non-festive dishes prepared by the chefs at Hotel Kilkenny. Each table got at least one spot prize, ranging in gifts supplied by many local businesses, such as Langtons, Mosse Pottery, TC Tyres, Kilkenny Design Centre and many more.

The band ‘Ambassadors’ had everyone rocking the dance floor and we rang in the New Year with DJ Paul Kenny. To top off the night, Angela had a supply of white bread crisp sandwiches for her guests.

Hats off to Angela - the hostess with the mostest!

A poignant moment of the evening was at 11.30pm, when everyone respectively formed a circle for a minute’s silence to honour and acknowledge their loves who had passed.

Teac Tom’s phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, on 056-7796592.

You can find them on 15 Ormonde Street, Kilkenny where the kettle is always on for a chat.