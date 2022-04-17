Singer you've probably already heard amazes Britain's Got Talent judges

The original singer of the track Never Enough from The Greatest Showman has dazzled the Britain’s Got Talent judges and received the coveted Golden Buzzer as the show kicked off its new series.

Loren Allred, 32, from Brooklyn, New York, revealed during her audition on the show that she was the voice behind the hit song from the 2018 musical film, of which judge Simon Cowell had admitted he is a huge fan.

After performing a striking rendition of the track, the audience and judges appeared in awe, particularly Amanda Holden who awarded her the special buzzer which automatically grants her a place in the live semi-finals.

Allred explained before her performance that she was hired by the 2018 film to do the reference vocals for the actresses and that the lead star Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Jenny Lind, insisted that she would lip-sync so Allred’s vocals would be on the track.

When Cowell asked why she did not get her break after that song was released, Allred admitted that she was previously “more comfortable singing behind the scenes”.

She added: “But I feel like the song was meant for me and I’m ready to put a face to the song. So I’m here to do that.”

As the audience and judges rose to their feet to give the singer a standing ovation after her performance, Holden pressed the golden buzzer before taking to the stage to hug Allred.

Holden said: “I am absolutely shaking. I can’t believe I’ve had this incredible opportunity to give you your moment to shine because this is it.”

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon added that it felt like a “superstar” had arrived, while David Walliams noted the crowd was in the palm of her hand from the first note.

Music mogul Cowell, who created the show, revealed he thought it was “one of the most incredible audition moments” he had ever experienced.

He said: “This is so well deserved because seeing someone else sing that song in that movie and not have the recognition of doing one of the most incredible vocals ever.

“And for you to kind of reveal yourself to the world, it was actually one of the most incredible audition moments I’ve ever experienced.

“I’m speechless. I’m so happy. Timing in life is everything and maybe this is your moment now. Congratulations.”

After the audition, a shocked Allred said: “I can’t believe that just happened. I was not expecting that.”

Taking to the stage before Allred was Ferdinand Rennie, 62, who performed his own rendition of Never Enough.

However, the singer from Dunoon, Scotland, did not have the same response and received a split decision with two nos from Dixon and Cowell, who accused him of “murdering” his favourite song.

The first episode back also saw a man dressed as a robot named Titan singing Cry Me A River with added theatrics as water squirted out of its mechanical eyes causing Holden and Dixon to hide under their desk, but they still secured four yeses.

Brother and sister Alex and Emily also impressed with their quick-change illusion act named Matricks Illusion, which saw not only rapid outfit changes but also multiple individuals swap in.

Among the characters to change in was a Cowell look-a-like dressed in the judge’s classic white shirt and jeans combo with the glamourous assistant’s bright red tasselled dress on the top.

While an adorable group of four young boys aged six to 10, named the Scooter Boys, sent hearts racing as they performed jumps and somersaults on their scooters across large ramps.

However, disaster struck as one of them fell mid-routine, but after time to check he was not hurt they returned to the stage to restart the performance, impressing the judges with their resilience and camaraderie.

Meanwhile, Holden was also roped into being part of The Phantom’s act, who performed their illusionary tricks while staying invisible, only being heard through a voiceover.

The Phantom stunned the crowd after they correctly guessed the secret item Holden had chosen which turned out to be Walliams’ real keys that the invisible performer had previously stolen from his dressing room.

Nick Edwards, 35, also received a shock as his daughters, aged three and four, were brought on stage by their grandmother in a bid to convince him to audition.

After the singer was given a moment to compose himself, he returned to perform Daddy’s Little Girl by Ernie Halter, which pulled on the heartstrings and had Holden and host Declan Donnelly in tears.

The ITV series returned on Saturday for the first time since it was axed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Sunday at 7.35pm on Virgin Media One.