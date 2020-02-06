Don’t miss Take Off Your Cornflakes at Watergate

Tom and Trish have celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary but what happens when he wakes up with a strange woman beside him and she tells him she’s his wife?

What does Trish do when she realises the person she loves is losing his mind?

Faced with life-changing challenges, Trish has to make a choice, which she does, armed only with humour, music and love.

Take Off Your Cornflakes will be staged in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny for one night only, on Saturday, February 15, starting at 8pm.

Originally developed for Fishamble’s Show in a Bag, Take Off Your Cornflakes is a funny, tender heart-warming joy, with dad jokes so bad you’ll break your heart laughing.

Created and starring Rose Henderson and Pat Nolan, this is a story close to every family’s heart.

It is directed by Liam Halligan and produced by Anna Fox with original music by Denis Clohessy.

The choreography is by Diane Richardson and video imagery is by Kieran McBride.

Reviews

“The two authors play Trish and her taxi-driver husband Tommy, to perfection” - Emer O’Kelly of the Sunday Independent.

“Henderson and Nolan have such natural chemistry that we are smiling through tears for much of the show. An acutely observed piece inspired by Henderson’s family experience, this has an authentic dignity which affirms that love and good humour can coexist with heartbreak” - Fiona Charleton of the Sunday Times.

“There’s a charm and ease, and an irresistible chemistry between Nolan and Henderson that is utterly enchanting” - Chris O’Rourke The Arts Review.

“Rose Henderson as Trish and Pat Nolan as Tommy give very moving performances as a couple clinging to love and affection despite the impossible situation” - Michael Moffatt of the Irish Mail on Sunday.