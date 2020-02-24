Rachel appointed a curator in Kilkenny

The Kilkenny County Council Arts Office recently appointed Rachel Botha as the second curator to avail of the Emerging Curator in Residence Programme. This programme will enable Rachel to gain direct experience in the field of curating exhibitions for the Arts Office Gallery at 5 Dean Street, Kilkenny.

Three exhibitions in total will be organised between May and September, this providing Rachel with the platform to further develop her career, expand her artistic and creative networks and avail of a mentoring programme with Curator and Cultural consultant Eamonn Maxwell.

Rachel states I am very proud to be selected for this opportunity in my home place, Kilkenny. I am looking forward to curating a series of exhibitions that respond, relate and engage with the local context and community

This programme will also enhance the cultural vibrancy of Kilkenny by showcasing the works of local Kilkenny artists and that of artists from across Ireland. An outreach programme will coincide with each exhibition, seeking to involve a variety of communities in Kilkenny and diversifying audiences and engagement.

Rachel is an emerging curator, arts administrator, researcher and art writer. She currently lives between Belfast and Dublin, but is originally from Kilkenny. Rachel holds a BA in History of Art & Architecture from Trinity College Dublin, and a Master's degree in Visual Culture & Critical Studies from Technological University Dublin.



Her curatorial practice investigates how people perceive their social framework, often working with and in response to individuals and communities, generating work through collaboration, collective action and ‘Do It Together’ strategies. Her outcomes are often project dependent, including: story collecting, live performances, outreach programming and creative facilitation. She was the recipient of Artlink's Emerging Artist Award Bursary (2019), and the Moth Residency Award from Kilkenny Arts Office (2018). She has written for the Visual Artists’ News Sheet, CIRCA Art Magazine and various blogs.

She has most recently worked in arts organisations such as Poetry Ireland and Fire Station Artists' Studios, as well as abroad at the Venice Biennale (2019) and Galería Alarcón Criado, Seville (2018). She is a co-director of Catalyst Arts Belfast.

Mary Butler, Arts Officer says; "we are thrilled to welcome Rachel to work with us over 2020 and to support this phase of her career. We are looking forward to the various exhibitions and activities that will materialise over the coming months and to welcoming the artists that will exhibit with us. We also look forward to embracing new audiences and participants to the gallery throughout the programme.

We encourage everyone to keep an eye out for the exciting exhibitions that will take place this year.

To keep up to date with what Rachel has in store and other news from the arts office please join us on the Arts Office Facebook page and Instagram

This programme is funded by Kilkenny County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland.