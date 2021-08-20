Get ready to strut your stuff on the Kilkenny CatWalk

There’s something special about a Kilkenny Cat… and this autumn some extra-special cats will be popping up around the City!



The Kilkenny Catwalk 2021 art trail will feature 21 magnificent cat sculptures, each one the same shape but with totally different decoration.



Cartoon Saloon’s Pangur Bán is the ‘model’ cat in question, and by the end of July the five-foot tall, fibreglass cats were delivered to the participating artists, primed and ready for their unique interpretation.

Pangur Bán is based on a character from Cartoon Saloon’s The Secret of Kells.

Above: The unpainted Pangur Bán

When completed, the models will be decorated and placed in a trail around the City.

Once the trail is live visitors will be able to find the 21 Kilkenny Cat sculptures using the Kilkenny CatWalk 2021 official Trail App.

The trail will follow a route around the City and visitors will be invited to follow the trail, located in Kilkenny’s beautiful public spaces many of which are attached to the heritage buildings around the city, and find out more about the art and the artists. The trail is designed to immerse people in Kilkennys rich heritage.



You will even have a chance to ‘adopt’ one of these artistic kitties - through the Kilkenny Catwalk 2021 App you will be able to make bids for the sculptures.



21 local artists have signed up to take part, including Graham Carew, Blaise SMith, Maria Pereja of Cartoon Saloon, and the Ossory Youth Group. Find out about them all, and their artistic styles, on kilkennycatwalk.ie



When the trail is launched the locations will include: Cake Face, the Kilford Arms, the Ormonde Hotel, the River Court Hotel, Langton House Hotel, MacDonagh Junction shopping centre and Market Cross shopping centre.



The trail is set to be officially launched in early October, so keep an eye out around the City centre in the coming weeks as the colourful cats start to make their appearance!

Dave Southern, who is involved in the project, said the trail aims to attract visitors to Kilkenny over the winter months.



This arts project is a partnership project between Kilkenny Civic Trust and Kilkenny County Council which can be engaged with outdoors, whilst adhering to physical distancing requirements, regardless of restrictions. The Cat Walk art trail will be fun, bright and engaging and will bring a smile to people’s faces and support the Keep Well Campaign. People are invited to get outdoors, follow the trail and enjoy it



It will be a fantastic arts trail and it will be popular with residents and visitors alike, it will bring businesses, arts and local communities together.

The cats will remain in place from October to April.