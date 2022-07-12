World-renowned pianist comes to Kilkenny for one-off recital

Internationally-renowned Irish pianist Finghin Collins is in Kilkenny for a one-off recital on Thursday, July 21, with all proceeds going to the city’s Butler Gallery.

Dublin-born Collins’ career has taken him all over Europe and the United States, as well to the Far East and Australia.

He will be in Kilkenny’s historic St John’s Priory on July 21 for a 90 minute performance which begins at 7pm with an exclusive reception following afterwards at nearby Butler Gallery.

The event is kindly supported by Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland and Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny.

Anna O’Sullivan, Director and Chief Curator at Butler Gallery, explained that Collins is renowned for his engaging performances and will treat the audience to music from Haydn to Brahms and Schubert, and a performance of "Nesting Doll" inspired by the Ros Tapestry.

"We are delighted to welcome patrons to Butler Gallery afterwards for a reception which includes drinks and canapés,” she added.

Finghin Collins studied piano at the Royal Irish Academy of Music with John O'Conor and at the Geneva Conservatoire with Dominique Merlet.

He took first prize at the Clara Haskil International Piano Competition in Switzerland in 1999.

Collins has performed with many of the world’s finest orchestras and conductors.

He has also given solo recitals in many of the world’s most prestigious halls and participates frequently in chamber music festivals with a variety of colleagues of international standing.

All funds raised are in support of Butler Gallery, supporting living artists and all audiences.

Tickets cost €50 and are available HERE.