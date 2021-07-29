Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre set to reopen

Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre will follow the Strand Theatre’s lead this Friday night by staging its first concert before an audience since the pandemic erupted.

Local musicians and singers will perform in the hour-long Clancy Family and Friends concert in the intimate 99-seater theatre before an audience of around 30 people to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

Several relatives of the Clancy Brothers will be among the performers including their nephew Kevin Power and his daughter Áine, niece Niamh Power and great grand niece Lorna Hennessy.

Panie Bartley, Gay Brazel, Phila Grace and Kristof Robert complete the strong line up.

“We are dipping our toes in the water,” quipped Walter Dunphy of Brewery Lane Theatre and Drama Group on the theatre’s long-awaited reopening.

This concert isn’t Brewery Lane’s only contribution to this year’s Clancy Brothers Festival.

Mr Dunphy said Brewery Lane Drama Group is continuing its tradition of staging a one-act play for the festival.

The group has chosen Brian Friel’s Lovers and Losers, which will be staged over four days and will include a lunchtime performance.

Mr Dunphy said the cast of Neill Bourke, Sandra Power, Maria Clancy and Esther Byrne started rehearsals last week under the direction of Suzanne Dunne.

Upcoming Clancy Festival music concerts to watch out for will be Sionnach featuring Paul Grant, Martin Murray, Gerry Madden and Mick Forristal; The Wood of O; and Graham Clancy and Aidan O’Callaghan with Katie McDonald and Neill Bourke.

Details will be announced soon.

There will also be painting in the open air with local artists along the Suir Blueway joined by local musicians busking, at various times during the festival when weather permits.