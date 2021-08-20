Kilkenny start-ups invited to apply for share of New Frontiers funding

A free entrepreneurship development programme is taking applications until 31st August from County Kilkenny entrepreneurs and innovative business start-ups for its first phase, which starts in September.

€1.5m in Enterprise Ireland (EI) funding has been secured to run the New Frontiers programme at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) over the next five years. The 55 early-stage entrepreneurs who progress to the second phase of the programme will have access to €15,000 funding each.

Maria Barry from Kilkenny was among those who received support for the New Frontiers Programme at the ArcLabs innovation hub in Waterford.

New Frontiers Programme Manager at Waterford Institute of Technology, Eugene Crehan explains who the programme is for. “The New Frontiers programme is designed to help ambitious individuals bring their business idea from concept to successful start-up. The time commitment for Phase 1 is two evenings per week, starting from Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The application process is online, so people can apply easily.”

“Over the next five years we hope to support another 250 entrepreneurs on Phase 1 of our programme with about 20% making it through to the second phase and access to EI funding every year. Those who get onto Phase 2 are on the programme two days per week for six months and get funding of €15,000 each. The programme is run by the WIT School of Business from ArcLabs, the innovation hub based at WIT’s West Campus, Carriganore.”

Former New Frontiers participant Maria Barry of Maria Barry Skincare offers advice to entrepreneurs considering the New Frontiers Programme: “Having completed both New Frontiers Phase 1 and 2 programmes at WIT, I would highly recommend New Frontiers to any individual who is ready to test the market potential of a business idea or develop and validate a business proposition. The content of the programme was superb and covered a broad range of business topics. Gaining insights from past and present New Frontiers participants was particularly valuable. By attending weekly workshops delivered by leading industry experts and receiving expert guidance and mentoring from the WIT programme team, Maria Barry Skincare is now one step closer to bringing the initial product range to market.”

Phase 1 of the New Frontiers Programme will commence in Waterford at ArcLabs, the innovation hub based on WIT’s West Campus in September 2021 on a part-time basis, with Phase 2 commencing in December 2021. For more information and to make an application see www.wit.ie/newfrontiers.

Earlier this year WIT and Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) jointly secured €3m from Enterprise Ireland to operate the New Frontiers entrepreneur development programme in the south east over the next five years.

Paula Carroll, New Frontiers National Programme Manager at Enterprise Ireland said, “Enterprise Ireland is proud to continue to support and fund this critically important entrepreneurial development programme for the next five years in order to accelerate the development of sustainable new business start-ups within the South-East region. Our continued partnership with Waterford IT and Carlow IT will ensure we deliver on this ambition.”